Julia Roberts' subtle tribute to Matthew Perry in latest film revealed as she breaks silence on ex's death

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she shared her thoughts on appearing on the show in 1996's Super Bowl two-parter episode, "The One After the Super Bowl," saying: "All good thoughts and feelings."

She continued of her time with the six main cast members: "They were all so welcoming to me as just a kind of a one-off character and it was a really fun time."

Julia also said of his death: "The sudden passing of anybody so young is heartbreaking. I think that, you know, it just helps all of us just appreciate what we have and to keep going in a positive way as best we can."

Julia currently stars in the apocalyptic film Leave the World Behind with Ethan Hawke, Myha'la, and Mahershala Ali, and two-time Oscar winner Mahershala shared in the same interview how timely the movie proved to be, given the recurring references to Friends throughout its 141 minute runtime.

"It's beautiful he could sort of be honored in that way," the actor told ET. "Or the show sort of be honored, coincidentally, at this time. So it's kinda nice that it has a little space in there." Watch a glimpse of the film below:

Matthew talked openly about his brief relationship with the Oscar-winning star in his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, which was released in November 2022 and hit the Times' Best Sellers List once again in October following his death.

He appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show the following month to discuss the relationship. "You dated Julia Roberts," the host asked, continuing: "And y'all used to talk over fax machine? What was that?"

He explained: "It was a long time ago, so we were having our courtship over fax machine. And somewhere in the world, there's a stack of faxes of our courtship."

Jennifer called the story "adorable" as he added: "I would stand there with my best friend and we would see the next piece of paper come in. It was pretty exciting."

Matthew shared in the book that he had established a bond with the actress thanks to Friends creator Marta Kauffman, who introduced the pair and got them talking.

He then wooed her by sending over three dozen roses with a witty note card, which kicked things off. By the time they filmed the Friends episode together, they were already dating. But things ended two months after when his struggles with addiction caught up with him.

"I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, unloveable. So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts," he had written in his memoir.

Leave the World Behind, meanwhile, is out in select theaters and will be released on Netflix on December 8th.

