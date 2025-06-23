Al Roker's Today absence explained as he 'recovers' following hectic schedule

Al Roker was absent from the Third Hour news desk on Monday June 23, with contributing correspondent Kaylee Hartung - who recently joined him and Dylan Dreyer in Alaska - sitting in his place.

Craig Melvin explained to the audience at the start of the show where his colleague and friend was.

He said: "A very good Monday morning. Welcome to this Third Hour of Today. So happy you are starting your week with us." He then welcomed back Kaylee and Dylan since the previous shows last week had been pre-recorded due to their schedules.

© NBC Al Roker was missing on Monday June 23rd's episode of Today

"And a very big welcome back to Team Alaska - Kaylee Hartung and Dylan Dreyer, fresh off that amazing trip to Alaska. Al needed another day to recover, he is not with us."

Al has certainly been enjoying his break from work too, as he's currently on Martha's Vineyard with his wife, Deborah Roberts.

© Instagram Al Roker enjoyed a day off at Martha's Vineyard

The celebrity couple had been invited to spend a long weekend there to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Jaws. The TV favorite shared a number of photos from the trip so far on social media on his day off, and wrote alongside them: "What a great weekend on #marthasvineyard celebrating the #50th anniversary of #jaws hosted by good friends @maggietowles and @amortowles And special thanks to @remycreations for the best #jawsswag EVER!!"

He also shared footage of himself doing his daily walk around the stunning location, explaining that he had taken the day off.

© Instagram Al with his wife Deborah Roberts

He wrote alongside the clip - which saw him kitted out in a Jaws T-shirt: "Hope you got your #mondaymotivation or your #mondaymojo going early before the heat sets in. #jaws50thanniversary weekend continues for me. Took an extra day. Thanks, Clayton Benchley for the terrific T!"

Al and Deborah love nothing more than spending time together and often go on trips, both near to home and further away.

© Instagram The Today star was in Martha's Vineyard for an event celebrating Jaws' 50th anniversary

Their daughter Leila, 26, lives in Paris, and they try to visit her as often as they can. Their youngest son Nick, 22, has recently graduated from college and is thought to have returned home.

The couple couldn't have been prouder when they went to his graduation, and at the time, the beloved weatherman wrote on social media: "Three years ago, we dropped him off as a first year college student. Today @nickroker155 has his #associatesdegree in #communications and we could not be prouder of how hard he has worked and is determined to get his #bachelorsdegree Way to go, my boy."

Al is also dad to oldest daughter Courtney, 38, who he shares with his late ex-wife Alice Bell. Courtney and her husband Wes have a young daughter called Sky, who Al and Deborah dote on.