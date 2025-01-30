Tired Al Roker unimpressed by co-stars during Today Show episode: 'Make it stop!'

Al Roker has a close bond with his Today Show co-stars and isn't afraid to tell them when to stop!

The NBC meteorologist was wishing he was anywhere else during one point of the show on Wednesday, as his co-anchors Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie started singing "Islands in the Stream" by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.

As the duo showcased their vocal talents, Al rubbed his eyes and said: "Please, no, make it stop!" The hilarious clip was shared on Today's Instagram page, captioned: "Uncle Al is tired."

Fans were quick to react to the footage, with one writing: "I feel for you Al!" while another wrote: "Al is the best!" A third added: "This is too funny."

Al has been a familiar face on the Today Show since 1996 when he was given a full-time weather slot, meaning he has been working on the popular daytime show for 29 years.

He has a legion of fans who have enjoyed watching him over the decades, and in turn he has shared a lot of his personal life with them too, both the good and the bad.

The dad-of-three faced a difficult time shortly after the pandemic when in 2022, he was hospitalized after suffering from blood clots which started in his legs and quickly spread to his lungs.

He took several weeks off work to recover, and the experience completely transformed his outlook on life. A year on from his health scare, he spoke to Today.com, telling them: "Life can turn on a dime. ... We know that intellectually, but when you're faced with it, it really does hit home. (Life) is an ephemeral gift that we're given, and you need to appreciate and honor it."

He went on to say that since his hospitalization, he's made an extra effort to tell his loved ones how much they mean to him on a regular basis. "We're really not guaranteed anything," he said.

Since his health scare, Al has become a grandfather, something that has filled his life with even more joy. His oldest daughter Courtney and her husband Wesley Laga welcomed a baby girl, Sky Clara, in 2023.

When she was born, Al couldn't get over the emotions and gushed to his fellow Today hosts during an emotional conversation. "It is magical, it really is," Al said at the time.

"The thing is, everyone tells you it's going to be 'this thing' and you don't know; it's like when they tell you about having your first child.

"And then to hold this little girl, knowing almost 35 years ago I held her mom? And here she is, 5 lbs., 15 oz. 19 inches long and she's just perfect. She sleeps for four hours, wakes up, goes to the bathroom, sleeps another four. We're on the same schedule!"

Al is also a proud dad to daughter Leila and son Nick, who he shares with wife Deborah Roberts.