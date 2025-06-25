Happy Valley star to lead 'high-octane' 6-part crime thriller with The Stolen Girl star - first look

Channel 4 has released a first look at its upcoming crime thriller, In Flight, which stars Happy Valley's Katherine Kelly.

The new drama, which is billed as a "compelling" and "high-octane" six-parter, follows a flight attendant whose life is turned upside down when she's blackmailed into drug smuggling after her son is imprisoned in Bulgaria for a murder he swears he did not commit.

Since almost 94 per cent of HELLO! readers revealed that thrillers are their favourite TV and film genre, we think you might want to check out the details and first look at In Flight below.

What is In Flight about?

The series, which is written and co-created by Mike Walden (Marcella, Whitstable Pearl) and Adam Randall (Slow Horses, iBoy), centres around single mum and flight attendant Jo Conran (Kelly), who becomes embroiled in the murky underworld of corruption and hired killers.

© © Buccaneer (In Flight) Ltd/ Peter Marley Katherine Kelly stars as Jo Conran

She stars alongside Stuart Martin (Rebel Moon, Miss Scarlet and The Duke) as Cormac, a leading member of the criminal gang who coerces Jo into using her job to smuggle drugs. Meanwhile, Ashley Thomas (Them, Top Boy) plays Jo's ex, Customs Officer, Dom Delaney.

The synopsis continues: "As Jo becomes ensnared in the murky underworld of corruption and hired killers, she is forced to carry out their orders while desperately trying to find a way out. She turns to her ex, Dom, for help however, no matter how far Jo finds herself from her old life, her mission remains the same, to keep her son alive."

© © Buccaneer (In Flight) Ltd/ Peter Marley The crime thriller follows a flight attendant who is blackmailed into drug smuggling

It concludes: "Set against the fast-paced, high-pressure backdrop of international air travel, In Flight follows Jo's relentless quest to protect her family while entangled in a dangerous criminal syndicate."

The show is produced by Buccaneer Media (The Crow Girl, Marcella, The Burning Girls), and Brendan Mullin (Wreck, Dalgliesh), while Chris Baugh (Wreck, Tin Star) directs.

© © Buccaneer (In Flight) Ltd/ Peter Marley The show arrives on Channel 4 later this year

Katherine Kelly executive produces alongside Mike Walden, Adam Randall, and Chris Baugh, as well as Anna Burns, Richard Tulk-Hart and Tony Wood for Buccaneer, and Rebecca Dundon and Simon Judd for Fremantle.

Where is In Flight set?

The story takes place across various global locations, including Bangkok, Bulgaria, Istanbul, and London, with filming having taken place in Belfast earlier this year.

© © Buccaneer (In Flight) Ltd/ Peter Marley Stuart Martin plays Cormac

Who else stars in the show?

The Stolen Girl's Bronagh Waugh plays Melanie, alongside Dope Girls actor Harry Cadby as Sonny, Heartstopper's Corinna Brown as Kayla and The Agency's Ambreen Razia as Zara.

© © Buccaneer (In Flight) Ltd/ Peter Marley/ Channel 4 Peter Marley also stars in In Flight

When will In Flight be released?

The series will arrive on Channel 4 later this year. A release date has yet to be announced.