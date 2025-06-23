Channel 4's 8-part Italy-set detective series will be your next binge-watch

The drama, which first aired in Italy in May, follows Inspector Gregorio 'Gerri' Esposito, a 35-year-old "mysterious, magnetic, and deeply flawed" cop, with "piercing eyes and a restless soul".

While others might shy away from Puglia's toughest cases involving minors and the most vulnerable, Gerri is driven by instinct and emotion, diving in headfirst, breaking rules and blurring lines.

The synopsis continues: "But Gerri isn’t just a brilliant investigator, he's a man haunted by a past he refuses to confront. Of Romani origin and raised in a group home, his childhood remains a tightly guarded secret. Relationships come and go, as Gerri pushes away anyone who tries to get close, including Lea Coen, a sharp new deputy inspector recently transferred from Rome. She sees through his charm, but even she may not be immune for long.

"In the force, Gerri's unconventional methods ignite tension: clashing with the by-the-book Chief Santeramo and sparking jealousy from fellow inspector Calandrini. Yet one man, Alfredo Marinetti, believes in him completely. A mentor and father figure, Marinetti welcomes Gerri into his family until concern leads him to quietly investigate Gerri's hidden past."

It concludes: "As old wounds resurface and secrets begin to unravel, Gerri finds himself on the most personal case of all, his own identity. In a world where justice is rarely black and white, and the line between duty and obsession is razor-thin, Gerri must decide - can he truly move forward without facing where he came from?"