Channel 4's 8-part Italy-set detective series will be your next binge-watch
male and female police officer at crime scene© Francesca Cassaro / Channel 4

Inspector Gerri arrives on More 4 in August

Nicky Morris
Deputy TV and Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Looking for your next detective series? Channel 4 is about to welcome an Italy-set crime drama to its streaming platform – and you might want to mark your calendars for this one. 

Inspector Gerri, which comes via Channel 4's offshoot streaming service Walter Presents, follows Puglia-based detective Gerri Esposito as he takes on the sun-drenched region's toughest cases. Intrigued? Keep reading for everything you need to know. 

Giulio Beranek as Gregorio "Gerri" Esposito in Inspector Gerri© Francesca Cassaro / Channel 4

What is Inspector Gerri about?

The drama, which first aired in Italy in May, follows Inspector Gregorio 'Gerri' Esposito, a 35-year-old "mysterious, magnetic, and deeply flawed" cop, with "piercing eyes and a restless soul".

While others might shy away from Puglia's toughest cases involving minors and the most vulnerable, Gerri is driven by instinct and emotion, diving in headfirst, breaking rules and blurring lines.

The synopsis continues: "But Gerri isn’t just a brilliant investigator, he's a man haunted by a past he refuses to confront. Of Romani origin and raised in a group home, his childhood remains a tightly guarded secret. Relationships come and go, as Gerri pushes away anyone who tries to get close, including Lea Coen, a sharp new deputy inspector recently transferred from Rome. She sees through his charm, but even she may not be immune for long.

"In the force, Gerri's unconventional methods ignite tension: clashing with the by-the-book Chief Santeramo and sparking jealousy from fellow inspector Calandrini. Yet one man, Alfredo Marinetti, believes in him completely. A mentor and father figure, Marinetti welcomes Gerri into his family until concern leads him to quietly investigate Gerri's hidden past."

It concludes: "As old wounds resurface and secrets begin to unravel, Gerri finds himself on the most personal case of all, his own identity. In a world where justice is rarely black and white, and the line between duty and obsession is razor-thin, Gerri must decide - can he truly move forward without facing where he came from?"

group of police detectives in station© Francesca Cassaro / Channel 4

Who stars in Inspector Gerri?

Giulio Beranek leads the cast in the titular role, starring alongside fellow Italian actors Valentina Romani, Fabrizio Ferracane, and Lorenzo Adorni.

Group of police officers huddled around crime scene© Francesca Cassaro / Channel 4

What inspired the series?

The series, directed by Giuseppe Bonito, is inspired by the novels by Italian writer Giorgia Lepore. She has published four books in the series so far, with the first released in 2015. 

man holding up police tape at crime scene on beach© Francesca Cassaro / Channel 4

How to watch

Inspector Gerri arrives on More 4 on 8 August and will run until 26 September. Episodes will also be available on Walter Presents via C4, streaming each week.

