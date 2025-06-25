Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Call the Midwife announces major news amid filming for series 15
Filming for the BBC period drama's upcoming season is currently underway

Nicky Morris
Deputy TV and Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Congratulations are in order for Call the Midwife, which won Best Drama at the 2025 Television and Radio Industries Club (TRIC) Awards on Tuesday night. 

Sharing the exciting news on social media, the show's official account posted several snaps from the night, including one of several cast members accepting the award on stage. 

The caption read: "NEWS!! Call the Midwife wins Best Drama at the 2025 Television and Radio Industries Club Awards !! 

"We bring news hot from the Grosvenor House Hotel on London's Park Lane, where Call the Midwife has clinched the Drama prize at this year's TRIC awards!!"

Detailing the tough competition faced by the drama, the post continued: "CTM beat Bridgerton, Baby Reindeer and All Creatures Great and Small to the coveted drama prize - voted for by UK TV viewers. Call the Midwife had won the prize just once before, all the way back in 2013, so we were particularly delighted to be recognised again after so long!"

The caption revealed that despite a "very busy filming schedule", the likes of Zephryn Taitte, Cliff Parisi, Annabelle Apsion, Laura Main, Stephen McGann and Georgie Glen turned out to represent the series. 

Group of people standing outside snowy building© Neal Street / Olly Courtney
Filming on the new series is underway

The post concluded: "Thank you to everybody who voted! We are deeply moved that we still have your sterling support after all these years! Call the Midwife returns with a new Christmas Special and Series 15 in 2026."

Fans rushed to the comments section with congratulatory messages, with one person writing: "Well deserved!! So thoughtfully written and acted!! Well done!!" while another added: "Huge congratulations to all, so well deserved. Just a fantastic show."

What to expect from Call the Midwife season 15

Filming is currently underway on the new series, which returns to screens with a two-part Christmas special in December and eight new episodes in January 2026. 

The festive special is set in both Poplar and Hong Kong, with senior members of Nonnatus House flying across the globe on a mercy mission, leaving the younger nurses to hold down the fort in London. 

Trixie and Rosalind in Call The Midwife© BBC
The show won Best Drama at the TRIC Awards

Meanwhile, Sister Julienne suddenly finds herself "excited about the Order's future", according to the synopsis. 

"After years of battling change, she decides to embrace it, work with it, and see what love can do. This change of energy reverberates throughout series 15."

Four nurses caring for pregnant patient © BBC / Neal Street Productions / Sally Mais
Call the Midwife returns with a Christmas special in December

The new season opens in 1971, with several ladies embracing Women's Lib and burning their bras outside Nonnatus House. As always, viewers can expect the show to tackle a range of topical issues, including premature birth, placenta previa, kidney cancer, tuberculosis and slavery.

Call the Midwife will return with a Christmas special, followed by series 15 in 2026. 

