Fans praise ‘powerful’ 6-part drama, bingeing ‘entire series in a night’

TV fans are praising Disney+'s new show, with many admitting they've binged the entire series in one night.

While the new series, Ironheart, is a spin-off of Marvel show Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fans have hailed it a "powerful" deviation from the usual superhero franchise.

Taking to social media, viewers praised the six-parter, with some binge-watching the entire series in one go.

One person wrote: "Ironheart is full of insanely cool ideas that actually get follow-throughs and satisfying pay-offs. It also doesn't feel like an MCU, which I know has been said a lot. But it's very gritty, and dark, and very addictive! I watched the entire series in a night."

© Disney+ Ryan Coogler directs Ironheart

Another added: "I watched all six episodes of #Ironheart and it deserves your attention. It's better than most recent Marvel Studios theatrical releases and is one of the rare good MCU TV shows. Dominique Thorne is a star, peak production values, no idea what it's leading to but I'd like more."

Meanwhile, many praised director Ryan Coogler – who is known for his work on Sinners, Creed, Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

One person said: "Ryan Coogler knocks it out of the park with Ironheart, bringing his signature depth and vision to the show. After two episodes, it's clear this gritty, funny, and powerful show is bringing something fresh and exciting to the MCU."

© Disney+ Fans say this show is set apart from other MCU adaptations

What is Ironheart about?

The story follows on from the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and explores themes of heartbreak, the struggle of success and the desperation to make a name for yourself.

The official synopsis reads: "Marvel Television's 'Ironheart' pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) – a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world – returns to her hometown of Chicago.

© Disney+ Will you watch Ironheart?

"Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka 'The Hood' (Anthony Ramos)."

Who stars in Ironheart?

Alongside Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos, the series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White.

© Disney+ Anthony Ramos stars as charming Parker Robbins aka 'The Hood'

Chinaka Hodge serves as head writer, while episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes.

What has the cast said?

When asked about her character Riri, actor Dominique Thorne told Deadline: "I think it's a hilarious journey and also a really tempting journey that we see her go on once she realises the full extent and capability of the magic side of the world."

How to watch Ironheart

The first three episodes of Ironheart drop on Disney+ on 24 June in the US and on 25 June in the UK and Australia. The last three are expected to hit the streamer on 1 July in the US and 2 July in the UK and Australia.