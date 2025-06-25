7 brilliant new Netflix shows and movies coming in July

Netflix, you've done it again! The streaming platform is back for another host of top shows and movies to watch in July, and we're seriously excited about these top recommendations. From a highly anticipated Charlize Theron sequel to a gripping documentary as part of the Trainwreck series, here are our top picks…
Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel - 1 July
Find out why a fashion brand known for it's ethical production – and wildly popular in the early 2000s – became steeped in controversy over sexual assault allegations and financial mismanagement concerning founder and CEO Dov Charney.
The Old Guard 2 - 2 July
We can't wait for this one! The upcoming sequel sees Charlize Theron's Andy back with her team of immortal warriors – this time facing her own mortality for the first time – as the group face a new threat when the newly freed Quynh seeks her revenge. Chiwetel Ejiofor, Henry Golding and Uma Thurman also star.
The Sandman (Season 2 - Volume 1) - 3 July
Following his escape after decades of captivity, Dream continues to rebuild his destroyed realm which has slowly collapsed without his presence. This season is set to adapt storylines from Season of Mists and Brief Lives from the original comics.
The synopsis reads: "Dream must confront longtime friends and foes, gods, monsters, and mortals. But the path to forgiveness is full of unexpected twists and turns, and true absolution may cost Dream everything."
Brick - 10 July
This German thriller follows Tim and Olivia, residents of an ordinary apartment building, who wake up to find a brick wall has been built around their building overnight… and they are not alone. The synopsis continued: "The entire building and its residents seem to be enclosed. What happened? Who built that wall and why? Without any chance of outside help, they must band together to find a way out. Can they solve the mystery of the wall in time — and survive?
Untamed - 17 July
Based at Yosemite National Park, this new crime thriller follows Special Agent Kyle Turner, played by The Time Traveler's Wife star Eric Bana, who works at the National Park Service.
After a murder occurs within the park, Kyle alongside park ranger Naya Vasquez must investigate the crime – which could even link back to Kyle's own dark past. Sam Neill also stars.
An Honest Life - 31 Jul
Fancy a Scandi thriller? Based on the novel by Joakim Zander, the drama follows Simon, a law student who falls for the mysterious Max during a protest. Max draws him into an unfamiliar world that Simon struggles with – and soon discovers is impossible to escape.
Marked - 31 July
This South African thriller follows Babalwa, an ex-cop who faces a horrifying situation when her daughter needs life-saving surgery she cannot afford, forcing her to join on a daring heist in order to save her child's life. Sign us up!