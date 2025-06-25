Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Netflix's new shows and movies coming in July
Netflix's new shows and movies coming in July
Netflix shows coming out in July© ED MILLER/NETFLIX

7 brilliant new Netflix shows and movies coming in July

Need some July suggestions? We've got you covered!

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Netflix, you've done it again! The streaming platform is back for another host of top shows and movies to watch in July, and we're seriously excited about these top recommendations. From a highly anticipated Charlize Theron sequel to a gripping documentary as part of the Trainwreck series, here are our top picks…

Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel.© Courtesy of Netflix

Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel - 1 July

Find out why a fashion brand known for it's ethical production – and wildly popular in the early 2000s – became steeped in controversy over sexual assault allegations and financial mismanagement concerning founder and CEO Dov Charney.

Henry Golding as Tuah, Luca Marinelli as Nicky, Marwan Kenzari as Joe, Charlize Theron as Andy and KiKi Layne as Nile in The Old Guard 2© ELI JOSHUA ADE/NETFLIX Â© 2025

The Old Guard 2 - 2 July

We can't wait for this one! The upcoming sequel sees Charlize Theron's Andy back with her team  of immortal warriors – this time facing her own mortality for the first time – as the group face a new threat when the newly freed Quynh seeks her revenge. Chiwetel Ejiofor, Henry Golding and Uma Thurman also star.

Tom Sturridge as Dream, Umulisa Gahiga as Nada in The Sandman© ED MILLER/NETFLIX

The Sandman (Season 2 - Volume 1) - 3 July

Following his escape after decades of captivity, Dream continues to rebuild his destroyed realm which has slowly collapsed without his presence. This season is set to adapt storylines from Season of Mists and Brief Lives from the original comics.

The synopsis reads: "Dream must confront longtime friends and foes, gods, monsters, and mortals. But the path to forgiveness is full of unexpected twists and turns, and true absolution may cost Dream everything."

Sira-Anna Faal and Axel Werner star in Brick© Sasha Ostrov

Brick - 10 July

This German thriller follows Tim and Olivia, residents of an ordinary apartment building, who wake up to find a brick wall has been built around their building overnight… and they are not alone. The synopsis continued: "The entire building and its residents seem to be enclosed. What happened? Who built that wall and why? Without any chance of outside help, they must band together to find a way out. Can they solve the mystery of the wall in time — and survive?

Wilson Bethel as Shane Maguire in Untamed© RICARDO HUBBS/NETFLIX

Untamed - 17 July

Based at Yosemite National Park, this new crime thriller follows Special Agent Kyle Turner, played by The Time Traveler's Wife star Eric Bana, who works at the National Park Service. 

After a murder occurs within the park, Kyle alongside park ranger Naya Vasquez must investigate the crime – which could even link back to Kyle's own dark past. Sam Neill also stars.

Simon Andersson as Simon in An Honest Life© Courtesy of Netflix

An Honest Life - 31 Jul

Fancy a Scandi thriller? Based on the novel by Joakim Zander, the drama follows Simon, a law student who falls for the mysterious Max during a protest. Max draws him into an unfamiliar world that Simon struggles with – and soon discovers is impossible to escape.

Marked on Netflix

Marked - 31 July

This South African thriller follows Babalwa, an ex-cop who faces a horrifying situation when her daughter needs life-saving surgery she cannot afford, forcing her to join on a daring heist in order to save her child's life. Sign us up!

