Bodyguard star reunites with Line of Duty boss for 8-part Netflix thriller

Richard Madden is reuniting with Jed Mercurio for Netflix's upcoming drama, Trinity. The pair previously worked together on Jed's BBC political thriller, Bodyguard, in which Richard starred alongside Keeley Hawes.

The Line of Duty creator will write, executive produce and serve as showrunner on the eight-part series, which follows a naval officer who becomes involved with the Secretary of Defense, catapulting her into a world of political intrigue.

What is Trinity about?

The synopsis reads: "A heroic female naval officer becomes involved with the outwardly charismatic secretary of defense, only to discover he may be at the heart of a dangerous conspiracy."

Meet the cast and characters

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, known for her roles in Belle, The Girl Before and Surface, plays Commander Katherine Decker, who serves as second-in-command on the USS Kansas, a nuclear submarine and one of the deadliest weapons on Earth.

Meanwhile, Richard Madden (Eternals, Citadel, Game of Thrones) takes on the role of Secretary of Defense, Webb Preston, who has a background in technology that makes him different from most politicians. Webb's innovation and purpose are seen as a threat in more ways than one.

Where have you seen Richard and Gugu before?

Richard is perhaps best known for playing Robb Stark in the first three seasons of the hit fantasy series Game of Thrones. Some of his more recent TV roles include the sci-fi series Electric Dreams, Bodyguard, and Prime Video's Citadel, in which he starred opposite Priyanka Chopra Jonas. As for his big screen roles, he played Ikaris in Marvel's Eternals, Lieutenant Joseph Blake in Sam Mendes' war epic 1917, and John Reid in the biographical musical film, Rocketman.

Meanwhile, Gugu recently starred in the Apple TV+ psychological thriller series Surface. She's also known for her roles in Marvel's Loki, the BBC thriller The Girl Before, Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, and the season three Black Mirror episode, 'San Junipero'.

Trinity isn't the only Netflix show Gugu has lined up as she's set to star in the horror mystery film, The Woman in Cabin 10, based on Ruth Ware's novel of the same name, alongside Keira Knightley.

When will Trinity be released?

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the show.