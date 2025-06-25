Netflix finally reveals 'new Yellowstone' show Ransom Canyon's future after season one

Fans of Ransom Canyon have been anxiously awaiting news of the show's future, and we're pleased to confirm that they can breathe a sigh of relief as Netflix has confirmed that the show will indeed be returning for a second season!

The decision was made two months after the show, an adaptation of Jodi Thomas’ popular books, first premiered on the streaming platform. Fans were quick to compare the series to Kevin Costner's smash-hit Western drama, Yellowstone. While the show never quite reached Netflix's global top ten most-watched shows, it did feature in the top ten trending shows for four weeks and received nearly 10 million views in its first week – a respectable showing for a new series.

Speaking about the news, showrunner April Blair expressed her delight: "I couldn’t be happier that Netflix is ready to get back in the saddle for Ransom Canyon. Our dreamy little corner of Texas Hill Country is full of stories still untold, and we can’t wait to bring them to our incredible fans. Get ready for another ride."

WATCH: The show is returning for season 2

According to Deadline, production for season two is set to start in September at Netflix Studios Albuquerque in New Mexico, the same location as season one. Stars including Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly are expected to return.

The lead actors will likely be joined by their fellow cast members: Eoin Macken, Lizzy Greene, Andrew Liner, Garrett Wareing, Jack Schumacher, and Marianly Tejada. However, James Brolin will not be returning after his character's arc concluded in season one.

© Netflix It has confirmed that the show will be back

Season two is also set to officially welcome Jack Schumacher's character Yancy's wife, who will be played by Erica Dasher. The character made a very brief appearance at the end of the season one finale, and April opened up about the role, saying: "Now that we’re in the room on Season 2, it’s a very fun character that’s shaping up and a very juicy backstory."

© Anna Kooris/Netflix Â© 2025 Ransom Canyon stars Minka Kelly

Fans are thrilled by the news and have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to discuss their excitement. One user posted: "Season 2 finally has been renewed, I can’t wait to see them again," while another person wrote: "Netflix just officially renewed ‘Ransom Canyon’ for a Season 2. I’m so happy."

© Anna Kooris/Netflix Will you be watching season 2?

Will you be tuning in for the new season of Ransom Canyon?