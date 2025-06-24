Bingeable 3-season period drama with Downton Abbey star hailed as 'must-see' is coming to Netflix

Calling all period drama fans! Netflix is about to welcome the hit 18th-century-set series, Harlots, about a brothel owner in Georgian London – and viewers have hailed the show as a "must-watch".

All three seasons of the drama, which first aired on ITV Encore in 2017, are coming to the streaming platform from Tuesday, 1 July 2025. Keep reading to find out more.

What is Harlots about?

Set against the backdrop of Georgian London and inspired by the stories of real women, the family drama follows Margaret Wells and her daughters, as she "struggles to reconcile her roles as mother and brothel owner," the synopsis reads.

© Photo: BBC Samantha Morton stars as Margaret Wells

It continues: "When her business comes under attack from Lydia Quigley, a rival madam with a ruthless streak, Margaret must fight back, even if it means putting her family at risk.

"At a time where one in five women in London is making her living selling sex, Margaret's daughter Charlotte, who is London's most coveted courtesan, begins to grapple with her position in both society and her immediate family."

Who stars in Harlots?

Samantha Morton (The Serpent Queen) leads the cast as Margaret Wells, while Lesley Manville (The Crown) portrays Lydia Quigley.

Jessica Brown Findlay plays Charlotte Wells

Meanwhile, Downton Abbey star Jessica Brown Findlay plays Charlotte Wells, alongside Eloise Smyth (The Frankenstein Chronicles) as Lucy Wells, Dorothy Atkinson (Pennyworth) as Florence Scanwell, Pippa Bennett-Warner (Gangs of London) as Harriet Lennox, and Kate Fleetwood (The Wheel of Time) as Nancy Birch.

What have viewers said about the show?

Over the years, viewers have praised the drama on social media, with many hailing the series as "excellent".

One person penned: "I've binge-watched #Harlots on @BBCiPlayer over the last few days. Excellent writing, characters, performances - a must see," while another added: "Harlots is such a brilliant TV series. I wish I'd watched it sooner."

© Photo: BBC Lesley Manville portrays Lydia Quigley

A third person encouraged others to tune in, writing: "You must watch Harlots! It's about 18th-century prostitutes in London. Top tier."

Why was Harlots cancelled?

The show aired from 2017 to 2019 and was cancelled after three seasons.

Speaking about the show's cancellation, Angela Griffin, who played Elizabeth Harvey, told HELLO! in 2020: "It was cancelled by Hulu and it was one of those cancellations where they said we've done brilliant, the viewing figures for the third season were really great, but they we wanted to leave it on a high.

© Photo: BBC Angela Griffin shared her hopes for season four

"Which I always understand, no one wants to leave a show on a low, but it was also equally frustrating when you've only just come in!"

Sharing her hopes of a fourth series, Angela added: "As far as I know, it's done and dusted, but I do kind of feel like there should be a petition somewhere for the BBC to make it. I'm sure if the BBC decide that it had a slot, they could possibly reignite it."

Harlots will be available to stream on Netflix from 1 July 2025.