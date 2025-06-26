BBC breaks silence over Call the Midwife shock axe reports – read statement

The BBC has responded to recent reports that Call the Midwife is set to end after series 15.

In a statement, the broadcaster reassured viewers that the popular period drama will remain on air for "years to come", returning for its 15th season, two Christmas specials, a spin-off series, a feature film and a 16th series.

The BBC said: "The BBC would like to reassure fans that Call The Midwife will remain at the heart of the BBC for years to come. As previously announced, there are two Christmas specials, a new series, a film and prequel series, before a sixteenth series in due course. Call the Midwife isn't going anywhere."

Reports about Call the Midwife ending

On Wednesday, the Daily Star reported that BBC bosses had decided to pull the plug on the show after its 15th season in the hopes of ending the series on a high.

© Neal Street / Olly Courtney Filming on series 15 is currently underway

An insider reportedly told the publication that the show's team had decided to bring the drama to a close.

Call the Midwife's future explained

The BBC have confirmed that Call the Midwife will return for a 16th season.

© BBC The BBC reassured fans that the show will continue beyond series 15

The show's official social media page also addressed the reports, in a post that read: "There have been a lot of stories flying around the UK press this morning about Call the Midwife supposedly coming to an end, which - unsurprisingly - has shocked and worried some of you.

"Fear not! There is SO MUCH more baby business for us to do!!"

Sharing the BBC's response to the rumours, the caption added: "We hope this puts your minds at ease! Meanwhile our team continue their work on Series 15... with some thrilling overseas filming coming very soon!

The post concluded: "Call the Midwife returns with a new Christmas Special, and Series 15 in 2026."

Filming is currently underway on series 15, with the show set to return with a two-part Christmas special as well as eight new episodes in January 2026.

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Sally Mais Viewers can look forward to a prequel series and upcoming film

Fans can also look forward to a prequel spin-off series, which will be set in Poplar during World War Two, and an upcoming movie, which will take place overseas in 1972 and will feature iconic characters from the existing TV show.

Call the Midwife is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.