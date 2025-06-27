Netflix drops first look at 'thrill-ride' New York-set 8-part drama with starry cast

Netflix has dropped a first look at its upcoming limited series Black Rabbit, which stars Jude Law and Jason Bateman, and we'll definitely be marking our calendars for this one.

The eight-part drama is set against the backdrop of New York's nightclub scene and follows the chaotic and complex relationship between two brothers.

Keep reading for all we know about the show so far. Plus, check out the first look photos.

What is Black Rabbit about?

The series, which is executive produced by Law and Bateman alongside creators Zach Baylin and Kate Susman, is billed as a "propulsive thrill ride and character examination about the way an unbreakable bond between two brothers can shatter their world and everything in its orbit".

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Jude Law as Jake in Black Rabbit

The story follows Jake Friedken, the owner of a VIP lounge in New York, who allows his chaotic brother Vince back into his life.

The official synopsis reads: "Set against the backdrop of New York City’s high-pressure nightlife scene, Black Rabbit centers around two brothers who learn just how far family, and the pursuit of success, can push them to the edge. Jake Friedkin (Jude Law) is the charismatic owner of The Black Rabbit, a restaurant and VIP lounge, poised to become the hottest spot in New York.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX The series is set in New York

"But when his brother, Vince (Jason Bateman), returns to the business unexpectedly, trouble soon follows; opening the door to old traumas and new dangers that threaten to bring down everything they’ve built. Black Rabbit is a propulsive thrill ride and character examination about the way an unbreakable bond between two brothers can shatter their world and everything in its orbit."

Who stars in Black Rabbit?

Jason Bateman (Ozark, Air) and Jude Law (The Talented Mr. Ripley, Sherlock Holmes) lead the drama as brothers Vince Friedken and Jake Friedken, respectively.

They're joined by Cleopatra Coleman (Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire, Clipped) as interior designer Estelle, Amaka Okafor (Bodies, The Responder) as ambitious chef Roxie, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù (Gangs of London, Slow Horses) as musician Wes, and Dagmara Dominczyk (Succession, The Lost Daughter) as Jack's ex-wife and affluent philanthropist, Val.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX The story folows two brothers, Jake and Vince

Other cast members include Chris Coy (Bass Reeves, The Peripheral, Women of the Movement), Troy Kotsur (CODA, Curb Your Enthusiasm), Abbey Lee (Florida Man, Old, Lovecraft Country), Odessa Young (Mothering Sunday, The Staircase, Shirley), Robin De Jesus (The Boys In the Band, Tick Tick…BOOM, Welcome to Chippendales), Amir Malaklou (The Old Man, Broadway's The Kite Runner), Don Harvey (We Own This City, The Deuce, Pam & Tommy), Forrest Weber (Law & Order, The Blacklist), and Francis Benhamou (Dear Edward, Kinda Pregnant, Prayer for the French Republic).

Rounding out the cast are Gus Birney (Shining Vale, Happiness for Beginners, Dickinson), John Ales (American Fiction, Painkiller, Euphoria), and Steve Witting (Killers of the Flower Moon, Tulsa King).

The release date for Black Rabbit

Black Rabbit arrives on Netflix on September 18.