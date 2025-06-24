Netflix's The Waterfront season 2 details and Buckleys' fate after shocking finale revealed

Netflix's new crime drama, The Waterfront, has had viewers glued to their screens since its release earlier this month.

If, like us, you've already binge-watched all eight episodes and need to know if the Buckleys will be back, look no further. We've done some digging and here's all we know about a potential season two and where we find the Buckleys at the end of season one.

Warning! Spoilers ahead for the season one finale!

Is The Waterfront coming back for season 2?

Netflix has yet to share any announcements about the show's renewal. However, creator Kevin Williamson isn't finished with the Buckleys just yet and is planning on two or three more seasons.

© DANA HAWLEY/NETFLIX Holt McCallany as Harlan Buckley and Maria Bello as Belle Buckley

"The good news is, with a family, I feel like we have such a great cast of actors that we could explore beyond three seasons," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

© DANA HAWLEY/NETFLIX Netflix has yet to renew the show

"But I went in there pitching three — that's [Netflix's) magic number. In the back of my head, [I was thinking], 'Oh, this could go four [seasons]. It's only eight episodes.' I mean, three seasons is one season of network [television]. I could go five seasons if it's a success, but I'd be happy with three. Three would be a solid number."

Where do we find the Buckleys at the end of season one?

The jaw-dropping season one finale saw Bree rescued by her father, Harlan, and brothers Cane and Shawn after being thrown overboard by her drug-lord abductor, Grady, who was eventually shot dead.

© DANA HAWLEY/NETFLIX The series follows the Buckley family

Meanwhile, Belle received a call from Emmett Parker, a member of a more powerful nearby crime family, the Parkers, who are responsible for the death of Harlan's dad years before and have their sights set on a partnership with her.

As for the Buckleys' financial situation, creator Kevin revealed: "At the end of season one, they had broke even, and they were doing well.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Did you enjoy the series?

"The problem was, as Harlan explained it, running drugs is a drug. Just making that money; you start prospering and you see everything getting better. Quite frankly, it’s the thing that brought him back to life. It was one thing he's really good at. And so, who would want to give that up?" he told The Hollywood Reporter.

"He's starting to live again. But now they're beholden to another organisation, and they have to work for the Parkers. Now they have a bigger foe to deal with."

The Waterfront is available to stream on Netflix.