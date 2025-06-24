Netflix drops dramatic first look at Cillian Murphy's new drama with Endeavour star

Get ready to mark your calendars! Netflix has just revealed a first look at Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy's new film with an Endeavour star – and it looks dramatic.

Steve, starring Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer, Peaky Blinders) and Endeavour star Roger Allam, reimagines Max Porter's bestselling book, Shy – a short novel about a troubled teenage boy plagued by the voices in his head.

Want to know more? Read on to find out what we know so far…

A first look

Netflix has released a first look image of the new film, which sees headteacher Steve (Cillian Murphy) fighting to save his school from closure while grappling with his own mental health.

© Robert Viglasky/Neflix Cillian Murphy stars as Steve in the new Netflix drama

The story is told alongside the struggle of one of his students, Shy, who also grapples with his past and impulses. Shy is played by Jay Lycurgo – known for his roles in Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself and I May Destroy You.

The official synopsis reads: "Set in the mid-90s, Steve is a reimagining of Max Porter's Sunday Times bestseller Shy. The film follows a pivotal day in the life of headteacher Steve (Academy Award winner Cillian Murphy) and his students at a last-chance reform school amidst a world that has forsaken them.

© JULIEN DE ROSA Cillian Murphy returns to screens for the drama

"As Steve fights to protect the school’s integrity and impending closure, we witness him grappling with his own mental health. In parallel to Steve’s struggles, we meet Shy (Jay Lycurgo), a troubled teen caught between his past and what lies ahead as he tries to reconcile his inner fragility with his impulse for self-destruction and violence."

Who else stars in Steve?

The impressive supporting cast includes Tracey Ullman (The Tracey Ullman Show, Mrs. America), Simbi Ajikawo (Top Boy) and Emily Watson (Breaking the Waves, Small Things Like These).

Other supporting cast members include Douggie McMeekin, Youssef Kerkour, Luke Ayres, Joshua J Parker, Araloyin Oshunremi, Tut Nyuot, Tom Moya, Ahmed Ismail, Joshua Barry, Archie Fisher, Ben Lloyd-Hughes, Priyanga Burford, George Fouracres, Marcus Garvey, Ruby Ashbourne-Serkis and Roger Allam.

Roger Allam played DCI Fred Thursday in Endeavour

The film is directed by Tim Mielants (Small Things like These), and is written and executive produced by the original author of Shy, Max Porter.

This project isn't the first time director Tim has teamed up with Cillian – the two creatives both worked together before when Tim directed six episodes of Peaky Blinders. They were also reunited on the set of period drama Small Things Like These, alongside Emily Watson (who also stars in Steve).

Steve is due to hit cinemas in September, and will be available to watch on Netflix globally on 3 October.