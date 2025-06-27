Netflix reveals 'sexy' star-studded 8-part drama based on bestselling novel

Netflix has an impressive range of dramas in the works right now, including the upcoming eight-part series, titled Vladimir, about a woman who becomes obsessed with her younger colleague.

Leo Woodall, famed for his roles in The White Lotus, One Day, and Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, has just joined the cast and will star alongside Rachel Weisz (The Favourite, The Lovely Bones) in the limited series.

Intrigued? Keep reading for everything we know about the show so far.

© Getty Images Leo Woodall will play Vladimir in the upcoming series

What is Vladimir about?

Based on the critically acclaimed novel by Julia May Jonas, the story follows a middle-aged female academic who becomes dangerously obsessed with a younger professor.

© Vittorio Zunino Celotto Rachel Weisz will lead the drama

The series synopsis reads: "As a woman's life unravels, she becomes obsessed with her captivating new colleague. Full of sexy secrets, dark humour, and complex characters, Vladimir is about what happens when a woman is hell-bent on turning her fantasies into reality."

Oscar-winner Rachel, who is also an executive producer, will play the female lead while Leo will star as Vladimir.

© UPI Leo recently starred in Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy

Meet the creative team behind the show

Leading star Rachel is an executive producer with Merman's Sharon Horgan (known for her work on Bad Sisters, Catastrophe and Motherland), Stacy Greenberg, and Kira Carstensen, and Small Dog Picture Company's Jason Winer and Jon Radler.

Meanwhile, Kate Robin (One Mississippi, The Affair, Dead to Me, Six Feet Under) will co-write with author Julia May Jonas, whose bestseller topped NPR, Washington Post, People, Vulture, Guardian, Vox, Kirkus Reviews, Newsweek, LitHub, and New York Public Library best book of the year lists.

© Getty Sharon Horgan is an executive producer on the series

In a statement, executive producer Sharon said, "I fell in love with Julia's writing from the very first paragraph. I feel very lucky and incredibly excited for Merman to bring Vladimir to life alongside Small Dog. Getting to partner with Netflix and have Rachel attached is a thrill, and a testament to the brilliance of the scripts."

Tracey Pakosta, vice president of comedy series at Netflix, added: "With Kate Robin's expertise in crafting layered, darkly comedic female stories, a script that deftly examines the complexity of attraction and moral ambiguities, and the incomparable Rachel Weisz leading the cast, this project is a powerhouse collaboration of talented women. We can't wait for our fans to be as obsessed with Vladimir as we are."

Vladimir release date

It's a little early for a release date, but we'll keep you updated when we know more.