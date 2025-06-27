Squid Game actor shares promising update about Netflix show's future after Season 3's ending

Netflix's gripping South Korean drama Squid Game returns today for its third and supposedly final season, but it seems the story may not end here. One of the show's stars has hinted that the Netflix sensation might continue, exciting fans who had braced themselves for a final farewell.

Lee Byung-hun, who plays the enigmatic Front Man, joined co-stars Lee Jung-jae and Park Gyu-young, along with series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, at a recent press event. Here, the 54-year-old actor teased the future of Squid Game, suggesting that there's potential for more drama beyond the upcoming episodes.

The actor shared a cryptic thought, stating: "I'm not sure about this as it's my personal opinion, but if the audience's love and support increases, we'll never know what happens..."

Lee Byung-hun's intriguing hints

© Netflix Squid Game's return was huge for Netflix

Adding fuel to the fan excitement, Lee Byung-hun was asked to summarise the final season in three words. He intriguingly chose "new start", sparking speculation among viewers about potential spin-offs or future seasons.

While Netflix previously announced that Squid Game's third season would conclude the intense journey of Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun's comments suggest that the show's universe could expand further. Fans now have renewed hope that this isn't goodbye after all.

Lee Jung-jae promises surprises

© Netflix Squid Game season 2 has been performing really well on Netflix

Lead actor Lee Jung-jae, 52, also teased that the conclusion to Squid Game will surprise viewers. He explained: "I believe that director Hwang came up with the most adequate, the most unpredictable, the most meaningful and the most intriguing and entertaining ending possible."

Lee continued: "Personally, I am very happy with the finale, and you all are going to be able to see where it all ends soon, but I can guarantee you it's not going to be what you think."

Park Gyu-young assures a satisfying ending

© Alamy Squid Game was a worldwide phenomenon

Park Gyu-young, 31, who plays the pink guard Kang No-eul, offered some reassurance, indicating that season three will provide closure.

She stated: "I think in season 3 all the questions will be answered really clearly and all the characters will make their own decisions and break through all the hardships they're going through. So, I'm pretty sure it's a finale of this whole universe."

While Park's comments suggest the Squid Game story arc might be neatly wrapped up, Lee Byung-hun's earlier hints have opened the door to exciting new possibilities for fans.

What we know about season 3

© Netflix Squid Game season 3 has been released on Netflix

Netflix has released an official synopsis for season three, promising intense drama and major plot twists: "A failed rebellion, the death of a friend, and a secret betrayal. Picking up in the aftermath of season 2's bloody cliffhanger, the third and final season of Netflix's most popular series finds Gi-hun, a.k.a. Player 456, at his lowest point yet."

The synopsis continues: "The Squid Game stops for no one, so Gi-hun will be forced to make some important choices in the face of overwhelming despair as he and the surviving players are thrust into deadlier games that test everyone's resolve. With each round, their choices lead to increasingly grave consequences."

The new season also focuses heavily on the complex relationship between Front Man In-ho, his brother Jun-ho, and the mysterious VIPs overseeing the brutal games. Netflix adds: "In-ho resumes his role as Front Man to welcome the mysterious VIPs, and his brother Jun-ho continues his search for the elusive island, unaware there's a traitor in their midst. Will Gi-hun make the right decisions, or will Front Man finally break his spirit?"

Squid Game's global success

© Netflix Squid Game has spinoffs and an English-language remake in the works

Squid Game originally premiered in 2021, quickly becoming Netflix’s biggest-ever series launch. It drew praise from critics and viewers alike for its compelling storytelling, strong performances, and striking visuals.

Its international success has paved the way for further South Korean projects to reach global audiences. The second season, released in 2023, further cemented the show's popularity, and season three is expected to break even more records.

Could Squid Game expand further?

© Alamy Squid Game Season 1 might be one of the best seasons on Netflix

Netflix has previously expanded popular franchises into wider universes, notably Stranger Things and Money Heist. Lee Byung-hun’s suggestion that increased viewer enthusiasm could shape the show's future aligns with the streaming giant's approach to popular titles.

Given Squid Game's global fanbase, it's plausible that Netflix would want to continue exploring this universe. This might involve spin-offs centred on popular characters or entirely new storylines within the same brutal world.

Fans react to the news

© No Ju-han/Netflix Park Gyu-young as No-eul in Squid Game

Fans quickly reacted to Lee Byung-hun's comments online, expressing excitement at the prospect of Squid Game continuing beyond season three.

One Twitter user wrote: "I’m not ready to say goodbye to Squid Game! Please Netflix, give us more after season 3!" Another said: "Squid Game universe expanding? Count me in."

Whether or not Squid Game officially returns after season three, Lee Byung-hun's hints suggest the possibility remains very much open. Fans can now eagerly anticipate season three while hoping for more thrilling stories in the future.

Squid Game season 3 is available to stream on Netflix from Friday, June 27.