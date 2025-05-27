Netflix viewers share disappointment over 'very bad' sequel to beloved hit

Viewers have taken to social media to share their disappointment over the new instalment of the hit Fear Street trilogy. The standalone movie, Fear Street: Prom Queen, has been a trending movie on Netflix, but fans have been less than impressed by the movie's plot.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "#FearStreetPromQueen is quite bad, very bad even. Just a mess on almost every level. If you love the original trilogy like me, you’ll find yourself incredibly disappointed in this slog. Intensely uninteresting and only left me fearing another Fear Street as bad as this one."

Another person added: "I just finished watching Fear Street Prom Queen and decided to go back and watch Fear Street Part 1. So much thought and detail went into part one’s intro alone. After 4 years, I can’t believe Prom Queen was so basic," while a third person commented: "#FearStreetPromQueen is fun and worth a watch, but you have seen this story and these kills before. It is not as outside the box as the original trilogy, making it a mostly forgettable film.

© Alan Markfield/Netflix India Fowler as Lori Granger and Fina Strazza as Tiffany Falconer in Fear Street: Prom Queen

"The bright spot is Fina Strazza, who absolutely chews up the screen."

However, others were more complimentary, with one posting: "#FearStreetPromQueen Exceeded my expectations. It’s more fun & character focused than the original films, with great costumes, suspense & a twist that surprised me. The cast shine, & the kills are entertaining, though the motive was very easy to guess."

© India Fowler as Lori Granger Fans weren't too impressed by Fear Street: Prom Queen

So what is the film all about? The synopsis reads: "Welcome back to Shadyside. In this next instalment of the blood-soaked Fear Street franchise, prom season at Shadyside High is underway and the school’s wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown.

"But when a gutsy outsider puts herself in the running, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of ’88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night."

© Alan Markfield/Netflix Ella Rubin as Melissa in Fear Street: Prom Queen

The Fear Street franchise consists of adaptations of the original novels by Goosebumps author R.L. Stine. Speaking about the success of the original trilogy at a press junket, he explained: "It was a horrible shock to me. I shouldn’t say horrible, should I? I’ve never had anything R-rated before. Nothing. Even my life isn’t R-rated.

"[These films] were much scarier than Goosebumps and and much more than Fear Street, but I was thrilled with the response. I mean, each one of them made #1 on Netflix."