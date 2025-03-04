Millie Bobby Brown has grown up in front of the world as the star of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, and like any child star, it can be jarring for fans to see them moving on to bigger and better things.

The actress has been the target of a slew of online hate in recent years as she began to break free of her child star persona and embark on her Hollywood career in earnest.

Everything from her clothes, her hair and makeup, and her marriage to Jake Bongiovi in May 2024 has been heavily scrutinized, and the 21-year-old has had enough.

WATCH: Inside Millie Bobby Brown's bullying ordeal

She has been bullied online for talking too much in past interviews, for dressing too childish, and now for dressing too mature for her age.

The barrage of hate reached a fever pitch after she walked the red carpet at the premiere of her new film The Electric State, looking ultra-glamorous in a metallic embroidered gown with a corset bodice and dramatic train.

She completed the look with her freshly dyed blonde hair pulled into a bun on top of her head and her bangs falling artfully on her face. Her appearance had onlookers in a frenzy, with some taking to her Instagram comments section to make themselves heard.

© FilmMagic Millie received a barrage of comments on her appearance after the premiere

"Why this makeup and this blonde hair? You're so cute in your natural version! In the actual pic you're a 40-year-old woman," said one person, while another commented, "She looks 45 pretending to be 22."

Over on X, people tweeted that she looked far beyond her years with cruel comments comparing her to a 60-year-old.

A short time later, Millie re-shared a British Vogue article titled "No One Cares How Old You Think Millie Bobby Brown Looks", simply writing, "thank you" beneath the headline.

© Variety via Getty Images The star hit back at online bullies

She then took to social media to share a lengthy video delving into how she felt about the constant comments on her appearance that were only worsening

"I want to take a moment to address something that I think is bigger than just me, something that affects every young woman who grows up under public scrutiny," she began.

"I think it's necessary to speak up about this. I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can't seem to grow with me. Instead, they act like I'm supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season One. And because I don't, I'm now a target."

© WireImage The star rose to fame for her role in Stranger Things

She then proceeded to call out specific articles and writers who had targeted her, and included British comedian Matt Lucas' tweet that compared her to a delinquent teenager on his hit show Little Britain.

She continued: "Disillusioned people can't handle seeing a girl become a woman on her terms, not theirs. I refuse to apologize for growing up. I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can't handle seeing a girl become a woman. I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself."

"Let's do better," she finished. "Not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing."

© AFP via Getty Images Several A-listers came to her defence and praised her bravery in speaking out

Since Millie's brave post, several celebrities have thrown their support behind her in the comments, including Matt Lucas himself.

"Dear Millie, I just saw your post and wanted to respond, and provide some context," he wrote via X in response to the callout. "Nearly 25 years ago I co-wrote and appeared in a sketch show called Little Britain."

"There was a character in it called Vicky Pollard, who had blonde hair and always wore a pink top, and in the photo you had blonde hair and wore a pink top so I pointed out the similarity by posting one of her catchphrases," he continued.

Matt apologized to Millie after his comments

"I thought you looked terrific and I was mortified when the press wrote that I 'slammed' you, firstly because that's not my style, and secondly because I think you're brilliant.

"I would not have posted it if I had thought it would have upset you but I realize it has and for that I apologize."

Other A-listers have jumped to her defence, with Sarah Jessica Parker writing that she was "enormously proud" of the star, and fellow child actress Mckenna Grace adding, "No young woman or person deserves to feel pressure or cruelty for simply existing. You are so well-spoken and so beautiful. Very well said, thank you for making this video."

"So truly proud of you Millie," commented F1 legend Lewis Hamilton, while her former costar Louis Partridge wrote, "Well said Millie. Handled with grace."