Channel 4 quietly drops 'deliciously creepy' 6-part crime thriller based on 'page-turner'

Looking for a new espionage thriller to binge-watch this week? Channel 4 has quietly dropped a creepy six-part show to its roster of crime dramas – and it could be one to add to your watch list.

Originally released as Der Schatten in Germany in 2023, The Shadow stars Deleila Piasko and is based on Melanie Raabe’s bestselling novel of the same name.

After receiving rave reviews from critics, fans will be delighted to hear that Channel 4 quietly dropped it on its website, and is available to stream for free now.

Read on to find out more…

What is The Shadow about?

Set in Vienna, the six-part series follows Norah, a young journalist looking for a fresh start.

However, her life takes an unnerving turn when she encounters a beggar in the street who delivers a damning prophecy: in six weeks, Norah will kill a man named Arthur Grimm.

The official synopsis reads: "Journalist Norah hears a prophecy that she will kill a man, then unfathomable events begin to dog her steps. What is happening?"

© Tomas Mikule/Channel 4 The show charts a chilling prophecy made by a beggar

Despite her efforts to ignore the dark warning, Norah begins to experience strange occurrences, including receiving anonymous messages about Arthur Grimm and going through a series of memory lapses.

As the prophecy seems to start coming to fruition, Norah begins to question everything she believes to be true – and asks herself: could she really be capable of murder?

© Tomas Mikule/Channel 4 The Shadow is now on Channel 4

Who stars in The Shadow?

Leading the cast is Deleila Piasko as Norah, alongside Andreas Pietschmann as Wolfgang Balder, Christoph Luser as Arthur Grimm and Luisa-Céline Gaffron as Theresa.

Other cast members include Vietha Luong as Paul, Anneke Schwabe as Isabelle Richter, Roxane Duran as Emma Mertens, Max Brestchneider as Jan.

© Tomas Mikule/Channel 4 The Shadow is based on Melanie Raabe’s bestselling novel

What have fans said about The Shadow?

After winning the Audience Choice Award at the German Seriencamp Festival in 2023, critics and viewers have praised the psychological thriller, hailing the book as "a page-turner".

Open Book called the premise "deliciously creepy", detailing how Raabe "spins a tense and compelling web" that is sure to send "a shiver down readers' spines".

While reviewers gave it mixed ratings on IMDb – the show has an average of 6.7 stars – one person rated it a 10/10. They wrote: "Der Schatten unfolds as a meticulously crafted psychological thriller, distinguished by its atmospheric storytelling and compelling performances."

© Tomas Mikule/Channel 4 The Shadow stars Deleila Piasko as journalist Norah

"The finale delivers a powerful conclusion that resonates without relying on conventional twists," they continued. "Der Schatten is a testament to the potential of television as a medium for nuanced, character-driven narratives."

The Shadow is seen as another strong show from Germany in the thriller genre, following in the footsteps of shows like Dark, Deutschland 83 and Babylon Berlin.

How to watch The Shadow

The Shadow is available to watch for free on Channel 4 now.