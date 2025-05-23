Bridgerton star to lead ten-part BBC period drama adapted from bestselling novel

The BBC has announced a ten-part Jane Austen spin-off, The Other Bennet, in which Ella Bruccoleri (Call the Midwife, Bridgerton) will take the title role of Mary Bennet, Elizabeth's "unremarkable and overlooked" sister from Pride and Prejudice.

The upcoming series, based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Janice Hadlow, will be penned by Sarah Quintrell (The Power, Ellen), who will write nine episodes, with Maddie Dai (We Were Dangerous) penning one episode.

What is The Other Bennet about?

The series follows Mary as she leaves her family home in search of her own identity and purpose – finding herself in the middle of an epic love story along the way.

The BBC's official synopsis reads: "The series takes as its premise that – when it comes to the Bennet sisters – while we dream of being Lizzy, in reality most of us are more like Mary…

The series follows Mary as she steps out of her sisters’ shadows in search of her own identity and purpose – finding herself in the middle of an epic love story along the way. Her journey will see her leave her family home in Meryton for the soirees of Regency London and the peaks and vales of the Lake District, all in search of independence, self-love and reinvention.

What have the cast and creatives said?

Leading star Ella described the scripts as "packed full of beautiful idiosyncratic detail, empathy, humour and such warmth".

She said in a statement: "As someone who has always related more to Mary than Lizzy – something that was confirmed even more by reading Janice Hadlow’s brilliant novel – I feel incredibly lucky to be spending these next few months exploring her world in depth, as envisioned by these incredible women.

"Sarah Quintrell's scripts are packed full of beautiful idiosyncratic detail, empathy, humour and such warmth... revealing that beneath Mary's awkwardness and formality, lies a woman longing for purpose and connection."

Meanwhile, writer Sarah said she felt "incredibly lucky" to have Ella on board the project in the leading role. "She brings the perfect balance of heart, sensitivity and humour to the role. I can't wait for audiences to see her take centre stage and shine!"

Author Janice Hadlow added: "I'm absolutely delighted that Ella will be playing Mary Bennet. I know she'll be the Mary I've always imagined - awkward, stiff, always saying the wrong thing - but also vulnerable, lonely and desperate to find love. I'm sure she'll make audiences feel her plight as deeply as I do, and think she'll make the perfect Other Bennet Sister."

When will The Other Bennett air?

A release date has yet to be announced. The series will be on BBC iPlayer and BBC One, and in the US and Canada, it will be on BritBox.