All we know about Luke Grimes' Yellowstone spin-off Y: Marshals and very famous cast

Y: Marshals is set to be a new chapter for Yellowstone star Luke Grimes, who will be reprising his role as Kayce Dutton for the new spin-off show from the Taylor Sheridan universe. The new series is set to follow the smash hit original show, which concluded after a five-season run back in 2024. But what is happening with the new show? Here's what we know so far…
What is Y: Marshals about?
After Kayce sold the Dutton Ranch, the new show is set to follow him after he joins US Marshals in Montana. The synopsis reads that he will be "combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence".
What has Luke said about returning to role?
Speaking about deciding to return to the show, Luke explained: "On the last day of shooting, I thought it was my last day as Kayce. It was over to me… It was seven years of playing a person that I'll never see again, except for having his hat and jacket in my closet.
"It wasn't until probably three or four months after that that everything started aligning for the [spinoff]. The idea that was pitched to me is very, very good and very interesting and it really roped me in. And I think it will rope the audience in as well."
He continued: "But, he's really close to my heart. He feels like a family member, and it would be weird to fully let him go anyway, so I'm glad we get to reconnect."
Who else is joining the cast?
Although Luke has teased that we will "see some familiar faces", Luke is the only cast member fully confirmed so far - so watch this space! It has been reported that Kelsey Asbille and Brecken Merrill could well return to play Kayce's wife Monica and son Tate respectively.
Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, who play Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton, are also star to star in their own spin-off, Dutton Ranch, and so we wouldn't be surprised to spot them in the new series too!
When will it be released?
Fans unfortunately have quite a while to wait, as the show is set to air in spring 2026 with a 13-episode story arc. This comes two years after the original show's end, which followed a feud between the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan, and the lead star, Kevin Costner, over scheduling conflicts alongside Kevin's Western movie, Horizon.
Speaking about the fall out, Taylor said: "I've never had an issue with Kevin that he and I couldn't work out on the phone. But once lawyers get involved, then people don't get to talk to each other and start saying things that aren't true and attempt to shift blame based on how the press or public seem to be reacting."