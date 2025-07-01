All we know about Luke Grimes' Yellowstone spin-off Y: Marshals and very famous cast

Speaking about deciding to return to the show, Luke explained: "On the last day of shooting, I thought it was my last day as Kayce. It was over to me… It was seven years of playing a person that I'll never see again, except for having his hat and jacket in my closet.

"It wasn't until probably three or four months after that that everything started aligning for the [spinoff]. The idea that was pitched to me is very, very good and very interesting and it really roped me in. And I think it will rope the audience in as well."

He continued: "But, he's really close to my heart. He feels like a family member, and it would be weird to fully let him go anyway, so I'm glad we get to reconnect."