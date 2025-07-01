Prime Video fans 'can't wait' for the return of 'one of the best shows' ever as new trailer drops

Prime Video has dropped the first trailer for The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, and fans are over the moon to hear that the series is returning.

Dark Wolf is a prequel to the 2022 hit series that starred Chris Pratt as James Reece and Taylor Kitsch as Ben Edwards. Both Chris and Taylor return for the new show that will take fans into Ben's origin story before the events of the 2022 series and throughout his journey from the Navy SEALs to the clandestine side of CIA Special Operations.

© Attila Szvacsek/Prime Taylor Kitsch as Ben Edwards in a still from Dark Wolf

"Digging into Ben’s origin with Dark Wolf was a blast. This season goes even deeper—there’s more grit, more heart, and a lot more on the line," said Friday Night Lights star Taylor.

"It’s raw, it’s honest, and it really lets you see the heart of who he is. I have so much respect for the military and SEAL community and loved showing their brotherhood, the things you fight to hold onto, and just letting it all play out. I think fans are going to have a great time with it."

Taylor is also an executive producer on the series, which also stars Tom Hopper as Raife Hastings, Robert Wisdom as Jed Haverford, Luke Hemsworth as Jules Landry, and Dar Salim as Mohammed Farooq.

© Attila Szvacsek/Prime Taylor and Tom Hopper in scene from Terminal List: Dark Wolf

"Absolutely loved The Terminal List (one of the best TV shows Amazon produced). Can't wait for this," wrote one fan as the trailer dropped, while another added: "It's great to see Taylor Kitsch get some deserved lead time on a high budget series."

"The Terminal List was TV gold," shared another viewer, as one commented: "Terminal List Season 1 is one of the best seasons of television that has ever been made."

© Justin Lubin/Prime Chris Pratt will also return

Dark Wolf will premiere the first three episodes on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video/The following four episodes will follow weekly.

Based on Jack Carr's 2018 novel, the first season told the story of Lieutenant Commander James Reece who returns home to his family after his platoon of US Navy SEALs platoon was ambushed while on a covert mission.

© Justin Lubin/Prime Taylor and Chris play Navy SEALs

Questioning his own actions and with conflicting memories of the event, new evidence emerges that leads to James discovering dark forces working against him and those he loves.

Ben was a CIA Ground Branch operative and a former Navy SEAL, one of James' teammates and classmates.