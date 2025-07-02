Kevin McCloud announces 'cutting-edge' Grand Designs spin-off - and we can't wait

As much as we love Kevin McCloud on Grand Designs, we're even more excited following the announcement of his latest spin-off show!

The TV presenter has revealed that a new series, Grand Designs: House of the Year, is set to be broadcast on Channel 4 later this year and will "offer audiences a glimpse inside the country’s most cutting-edge architecture".

Kevin McCloud at Grand Designs Live

The four-part series, which we already know will give us some serious house envy, will see Kevin join architects Damion Burrows and Natasha Huq as they visit homes on the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) shortlist, with the final episode finally revealing the winner of the RIBA House of the Year 2025.

Kevin pictured in the Grand House, an exhibit of modern and sustainable living

Kevin said: "This series celebrates, as ever, a sparkling range of what’s possible in domestic architecture today. So, it’s a great privilege to be able to help uncover these gems of creative imagination and of course it’s a complete joy to be back presenting House of the Year alongside Natasha and Damion."

Natasha added: "These aren’t just impressive homes, they challenge how we think about space, materials and the care of our resources. There is something deeply inspiring about the way architecture can quietly transform how we think about the world and our place within it, and I am excited to share that with viewers again this year."

© Channel 4 Kevin McCloud hosts Grand Designs on Channel 4

The original series celebrated its 25-year anniversary in September 2024, and speaking about the show's impact, Kevin told The Guardian: "Television was quite exploitative when Grand Designs started, but our idea was celebratory.

"We thought the first series was going to be watched by one surveyor and his dog, but enough viewers watched to gain a recommission, even though the industry feedback was caustic. Insiders were suspicious that we were on the side of the viewers, but the key to the show’s longevity is choosing human, original, exciting stories. We just have to keep finding the right mix.