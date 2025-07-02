The Bear show's future finally confirmed after season 4 cliffhanger

The Bear's season four might have just landed on FX in the US and Disney+ in the UK, but it already has fans asking plenty of questions about the show's future. So, will it be back for season five? Here's what we know so far…

Fans of Carmy, Sydney, and The Bear gang can relax, as the show has been renewed for one last season. FX's Chairperson, John Landgraf, announced the exciting news after the "spectacular" response to season four.

WATCH: The Bear's season 4 stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach

In a statement, he said: "The Bear continues to be a fan favourite worldwide, and their response to this season—as seen through incredibly high viewership—has been as spectacular as any of its previous seasons."

"Year in and year out, Chris Storer, the producers, cast, and crew make The Bear one of the best shows on television, and we are excited that they will continue to tell this magnificent story." He had previously suggested that the show's return would be a "creative decision" depending on the story arc—so we're glad there is still more to tell!

© FX Abby Elliott as Natalie 'Sugar' Berzatto

Taking to Reddit to discuss the latest season, one person wrote: "This is by far the best season. The writing on this season (4) is fantastic. Ep. 1 is an artistic achievement. It sets the tone while showing us flashbacks to previous seasons and catching the audience up. It's superb."

Another fan added: "Minutes ago, I finished the last episode, and I felt the internal conflicts. These actors are all extremely talented. All of them. The intensity of their characters' traumas were portrayed so well. I am hoping for a season 5 where it closes with all of the happy endings flirted with in season 4."

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu in The Bear

Season four certainly left us with plenty of unanswered questions, as Carmy decides to step away from the kitchen, leaving the restaurant in Sydney and Richie's capable hands—while also holding back the reveal of whether the restaurant will achieve its Michelin star goal, and how it will continue to function with Carmy heading up the kitchen.

© FX Jeremy Allen White and Molly Gordon in The Bear

There is no word yet about when the show will go into production for season five, particularly due to the cast's packed schedules. The culinary drama has thrown the show's leads, including Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, into worldwide fame, with Jeremy set to star as Bruce Springsteen in a biopic and appear in the Mandalorian and Grogu Star Wars film, while Ebon Moss-Bachrach is a bona fide superhero in the new Fantastic Four movie.

Meanwhile, Ayo is writing the Barney the Dinosaur movie, as well as starring in After the Hunt and Prodigies.

The Bear is available to watch on Hulu and Disney+