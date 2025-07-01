Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo set for big 'challenge' with new MIC spin-off

They began dating, fell in love and got married (legally) in Chelsea – and now popular reality stars Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo are inviting viewers into their next big life chapter.

After sharing that they're expecting a baby, the couple has also announced a new reality series on Disney+, currently titled Jamie and Sophie: Raising Chelsea.

Best known for their time on Channel 4’s Made in Chelsea and their chart-topping NearlyParents (formerly NearlyWeds) podcast, the fly-on-the-wall series will document the couple's journey into parenthood, embracing what they call their "latest challenge and greatest joy".

What will the series be about?

Viewers can expect an intimate and unfiltered look at their lives as they navigate the emotional rollercoaster of pregnancy, moving into their first family home, balancing busy professional lives and managing support – as well as "unsolicited advice" – from their loved ones.

The show promises moments of warmth, humour and honesty that fans have come to expect from the duo – much on account of their "infectious energy and no filter truth-telling".

© GC Images Jamie and Sophie got married at Chelsea and Kensington registry office on 14 April 2023

The series is produced by Dorothy St Pictures in association with Jampot Productions.

The official synopsis adds: "Jamie and Sophie's on-screen journey in their twenties gripped audiences across the globe on hit Channel 4 series Made in Chelsea.

© WireImage The couple attended The King's Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards 2025

"Their new Disney+ Original series will take viewers on a no holds barred whirlwind journey of the next chapter in their lives in this refreshingly relatable series."

What have Jamie and Sophie said about the series?

After the news dropped, Jamie and Sophie – who are also set to executive produce – released a statement for the show.

It read: "For nearly a decade, we've brought audiences along the highs and lows of our personal and professional lives through TV, radio, social media and our podcasts.

"It's such an honour to now partner with the incredible teams at Disney+ and Dorothy St Pictures to bring our next chapter to viewers across the globe.

"Navigating our lives with a baby on the way has opened up a whole new stage of our relationship – we can't wait to give you a front row seat!”

Social media reaction

Jamie and Sophie also followed up the news with a post on Instagram, adding a caption that read: "A real pinch me moment for us… Our own series on Disney+ coming soon!!!

"We couldn't be more excited to be Executive Producing this show in association with JamPot and it’s really all thanks to you guys!

"Seriously without your endless support we wouldn't be here now creating it. We really hope you enjoy watching it as much as we love making it.

"Who would have thought our podcast that we recorded without Sophie even knowing what a podcast was to now doing this! We're feeling very excited and lucky! Coming soon…"

© Instagram Sophie and Jamie co-host the popular podcast

The show comes from the creators behind the critically acclaimed series Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story and the Emmy-nominated Pamela, A Love Story.

It was commissioned by Sean Doyle, executive director of Unscripted for Disney+, and is executive produced by Gaby Aung, senior manager of Unscripted for Disney+.