Vera star and Sterling K. Brown's 'epic' new drama is your next must-watch

The first look at an "epic" new period drama has been unveiled – and it promises to be a must-watch.

Starring Paradise's Sterling K Brown and Vera star Iola Evans, Washington Black is based on the bestselling novel of the same name and follows George "Wash" Black, a young boy who escapes slavery and embarks on an adventure.

Read on to find out everything we know so far and watch the trailer below…

What are fans saying about the trailer?

Disney+ dropped the trailer for Washington Black a month before it comes to screens, and it looks like viewers are incredibly excited for the series to air.

© Disney Ernest Kingsley Jr. and Iola Evans play Wash and Tanna

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "This trailer gave me goosebumps! It looks sooooooooo good!!! I can't wait for one month from today!!! It's going to be epic," while another said: "So exciting to see my dear Tom Ellis in this incredible adventure with Sterling K Brown, who I love too! I've been waiting so long for this!"

Another person penned: "This is incredible!!!! I cannot wait to see this!!!! I have read the book and to see it come to life onscreen is going to be amazing! One month to go!"

What is Washington Black about?

Based on the bestselling novel by Esi Edugyan, the historical series follows the journey of George Washington “Wash” Black, a young slave who escapes a Barbados sugar plantation and whose "prodigious scientific mind sets him on a path of unexpected destiny".

The official synopsis reads: "When a harrowing incident forces Wash to flee, he is thrust into a globe-spanning adventure that challenges and reshapes his understanding of family, freedom and love.

© Disney Tom Ellis plays scientist Titch, who takes Wash on an adventure

"As he navigates uncharted lands and impossible odds, Wash finds the courage to imagine a future beyond the confines of society."

Who stars in Washington Black?

The period drama stars Ernest Kingsley Jr. (The Sandman, The Sparticle Mystery) as Washington Black, alongside Sterling K Brown (This Is Us, Black Panther) as Medwin, Iola Evans (Vera, The 100) as Tanna Goff and Rupert Graves (Sherlock, A Room with a View, Maurice) as Mr. Goff.

© Disney Iola Evans stars across from Edward Bluemel

Also joining the cast is Edward Bluemel (Sex Education, Killing Eve) as William McGee, Tom Ellis (Lucifer, Miranda) as Titch, Sharon Duncan Brewster (Dune, Bad Girls) as Miss Angie and Eddie Karanja (The Sandman, Jack and the Beanstalk: After Ever After) as Young Washington Black.

The show is created by Selwyn Seyfu Hinds (The Twilight Zone), alongside showrunner Kimberly Ann Harrison. Sterling K Brown is set to executive produce, while the original book's author, Esi Edugyan, is co-producer.

How to watch Washington Black

All eight episodes of Washington Black will be available to stream on Disney+ in the UK and on Hulu in the US from 23 July.