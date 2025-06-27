TV viewers are binge-watching 'phenomenal' 10-part drama in one sitting after anticipated return

TV watchers are loving the highly anticipated fourth season of hit kitchen drama, The Bear, which stars Jeremy Allen White as talented restaurant chef, Carmy.

The new ten-episode season finds Carmy, along with Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), pushing forward, determined to take their Chicago restaurant The Bear to the next level.

What are viewers saying about The Bear?

The new episodes have gone down a storm with viewers, with many binge-watching all ten episodes.

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "I have sat at work and watched the entire new season of #TheBear in one sitting," while another compared it to season three, penning: "Just finished the season and I'll say it was 100x better than last season."

Jeremy Allen White stars as Carmy in the kitchen drama

A third fan penned: "I liked The Bear season 4, I thought it was excellent and an incredible exploration of love, passions, grief, forgiveness, and moving forward," while another hailed the series as "phenomenal".

Others called for a fifth season, with one person posting: "@TheBearFX You all better be coming back for ANOTHER season!!!!!! I just finished the new season and can't wait!!!!!!!"

What is The Bear about?

The series follows Carmy, an award-winning young chef from the world of fine dining, who returns home to Chicago to run his brother's Italian beef sandwich shop following a family tragedy.

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu in The Bear

In season four, Carmy and his team are determined not only to survive but to take their business to the next level.

The synopsis continues: "With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust and overcome. This season, the pursuit of excellence isn't just about getting better – it's about deciding what’s worth holding on to."

Will The Bear return with season 5?

We don't yet know if The Bear will be back with a fifth season, as it's yet to be renewed.

© FX Viewers praised season four

FX boss John Landgraf previously told Variety that the decision is down to creator Christopher Storer's vision for the drama.

"These decisions are really creative decisions," he said.

"It's really Chris [Storer's] decision on The Bear. It's about how much more story does he have to tell?" he continued.

"It's about how much more story does he have to tell? I mean, obviously, I’m hoping he has more than one more season of story to tell. But not to the extent that if there was one great season or three mediocre ones, I’d rather have one great one. You just have to follow the creative."

The Bear is available to stream on Disney+ in the UK and on Hulu in the US.