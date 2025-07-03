Skip to main contentSkip to footer
WATCH: Line of Duty star Keeley Hawes' new show looks set to be our next binge-watch
Subscribe
WATCH: Line of Duty star Keeley Hawes' new show looks set to be our next binge-watch

WATCH: Line of Duty star Keeley Hawes' new show looks set to be our next binge-watch

We can't wait for this action-packed thriller

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
8 minutes ago
Share this:

Keeley Hawes is set to star as a former hitwoman in a new Prime Video show, The Assassin, and if the trailer is anything to go by, it looks like it's going to be a huge hit!

The Line of Duty actress, who stars as Julie alongside her onscreen son Edward (Freddie Highmore), sees the pair forced to flee a Greek island after Julie's past catches up with her. The synopsis reads: "With questions around Edward’s paternity and Julie’s past life as a hitwoman, the pair go on the run across Europe, working together in a fight for survival.

Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore in The Assassin
Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore in The Assassin

"Along the way, their dysfunctional relationship is tested to its limits. They uncover a dark conspiracy they believe to be their only threat, but a greater danger emerges that could destroy their relationship entirely. In a race against time, Julie fights to save Edward and salvage their relationship as past and present collide in a showdown across the globe."

The show is set to be released on 25 July, so fans won't have too long to wait! Will you be tuning in?

Sign up to HELLO TV & Film for the week's top talking points and the lowdown on the latest releases

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More TV and Film
See more
Read More