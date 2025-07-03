WATCH: Line of Duty star Keeley Hawes' new show looks set to be our next binge-watch

Keeley Hawes is set to star as a former hitwoman in a new Prime Video show, The Assassin, and if the trailer is anything to go by, it looks like it's going to be a huge hit!

The Line of Duty actress, who stars as Julie alongside her onscreen son Edward (Freddie Highmore), sees the pair forced to flee a Greek island after Julie's past catches up with her. The synopsis reads: "With questions around Edward’s paternity and Julie’s past life as a hitwoman, the pair go on the run across Europe, working together in a fight for survival.

Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore in The Assassin

"Along the way, their dysfunctional relationship is tested to its limits. They uncover a dark conspiracy they believe to be their only threat, but a greater danger emerges that could destroy their relationship entirely. In a race against time, Julie fights to save Edward and salvage their relationship as past and present collide in a showdown across the globe."

The show is set to be released on 25 July, so fans won't have too long to wait! Will you be tuning in?