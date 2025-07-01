Fans declare 'dream cast' for Prime Video’s most anticipated rom-com

After a long dry spell of 'classic' rom-coms, Prime Video might finally be breaking through the drought with a promising new film that could melt even the most cynical hearts. The streamer just announced a movie adaptation of a book – and fans are already calling the lineup a "dream cast".

You Deserve Each Other is based on the 2020 novel by Sarah Hogle, and follows a couple who are about to get married – except there's one tiny issue… they've fallen out of love.

Intrigued? Read on to find out everything we know…

What is You Deserve Each Other about?

Following a lovers-to-enemies-to-lovers trope, You Deserve Each Other sees couple Naomi and Nick just before they're about to get married – but there's a catch. They've actually fallen completely out of love with each other.

With a lavish wedding fast approaching and neither brave enough to break it off, the pair both decide to secretly sabotage their relationship, going head-to-head to push the other into calling things off – think How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days in terms of tactics and emotional manipulation.

You Deserve Each Other by Sarah Hogle was published in April 2020

But it wouldn't be a rom-com without some romance to finish – and through their secret war, Nick and Naomi rediscover what made them fall in love with each other in the first place.

The film is directed by Marc Silverstein and Abby Kohn – the masterminds behind legendary rom-coms He's Just Not That Into You, The Vow, How To Be Single and Never Been Kissed – and they also revised the script, which was originally written by Brett Haley and Marc Basch. The duo made their directorial debut for I Feel Pretty, starring Amy Schumer, in 2018.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Marc Silverstein and Abby Kohn are rom-com experts

Who stars?

Bringing Nick and Naomi to life are none other than Penn Badgley and Meghann Fahy.

Penn Badgley is set to star as Nick

Penn is best known for his roles as Dan Humphrey in Gossip Girl and Joe Goldberg in You, as well as starring in Greetings From Tim Buckley, Margin Call and The Stepfather.

Meghann has most recently starred opposite Julianne Moore in Sirens, and is best known for playing Daphne Sullivan in The White Lotus, Sutton Brady in The Bold Type and Violet in Drop.

© WireImage Meghann Fahy will play Naomi in You Deserve Each Other

What are fans saying?

Following the news shared by Amazon Studios on Instagram, fans flooded to the comments to voice their excitement about the casting. One person wrote: "Talk about a dream cast! Can't wait to see them shine together on screen," while another said: "THIS IS EVERYTHING I'VE EVER WANTED."

Meanwhile, a third person penned: "HELP WHAT???!!!!! I'm freaking out!!! This is my favourite romance book of all time. I am SO EXCITED FOR THIS!!!! Congrats Sarah Hogle, so well deserved to have your beautiful book brought to the screen!!"

© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Meghann Fahy has been dating Leo Woodall since 2022

Praise for the book

Sarah Hogle's novel was published in April 2020 and was nominated for two Goodreads Choice Awards – one for best romance and one for best debut. It was also an Amazon Editors’ Pick for best romance.

When does You Deserve Each Other come out?

So far, there's no word on when this rom-com will hit screens, but we'll keep you updated as soon as more details are announced.