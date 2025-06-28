Viewers in shock as 'best TV show ever' faces removal from Prime Video

Fans of Jane The Virgin are reacting with disappointment as it’s been confirmed that the series will soon be leaving Amazon Prime Video. The 8-time Emmy-nominated show has built a devoted audience since it ended in 2019.

With all five seasons currently streaming, viewers only have a few days left to watch before the beloved series is removed.

'Best TV show ever'

© The CW Jane the Virgin is easily one of the best show The CW has ever made

The comedy-drama series, which originally aired between 2014 and 2019, has long been described by fans as a modern classic. Many have taken to social media to express their sadness about its departure from the platform.

One viewer said: "I loved this show. I cried, I laughed, I was surprised. It opened so many doors of emotion. It was the best thing I have ever watched."

Another added: "It has all of the telenovela classics but still manages to deliver constant twists. I’ve cried, laughed and felt every emotion. The cast is amazing."

What is Jane The Virgin about?

© The CW Justin Baldoni plays one of the leads in Jane the Virgin

The show stars Gina Rodriguez as Jane Villanueva, a young woman who becomes pregnant after being accidentally artificially inseminated during a routine medical appointment. The donor turns out to be Rafael (played by Justin Baldoni), her married boss at the hotel where she works.

The storyline follows the unexpected pregnancy, a dramatic love triangle, and Jane’s evolving life as a mother, writer, and daughter.

The series also stars Justin Baldoni, now known for It Ends With Us, and Brett Dier as Jane’s fiancé Michael.

A show that broke boundaries

© The CW Yael Grobglas in Jane The Virgin

Jane The Virgin was praised for its bold storytelling, heartfelt themes and diverse representation. It explored family, faith, identity and immigration with both humour and depth.

Narrated by Anthony Mendez, the show took inspiration from classic telenovelas and created a unique viewing experience. It was also celebrated for shining a light on the experiences of the Latin-American community.

Perfect scores across the board

© The CW Britney Spears cameos in Jane the Virgin

Jane The Virgin has a rare 100% rating for every season on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics praised it for its strong writing, engaging plot twists, and standout performances.

Fans were heartbroken when the show came to an end after five seasons. Although there’s been no official talk of a revival, the fan base remains loyal.

Justin Baldoni teases where Jane and Rafael are now

© The CW Justin Baldoni in Jane The Virgin

Justin recently spoke about the show during an interview with E! News.

When asked about what life would look like now for Jane and Rafael, he said: "I think somewhere enjoying their life, probably dealing with some sort of telenovela drama."

He added: "They’re very much in love. And probably raising a teenage Mateo."

Gina Rodriguez on her role of a lifetime

© The CW Gina Rodriguez as Jane in Jane the Virgin

Gina reflected on her time playing Jane in a 2019 interview with Vanity Fair. She said: "Jane is the love of my life. This experience was."

She explained that the role shaped her both personally and professionally. "It gave me the perspective. It gave me the opportunities to give others opportunities," she said.

"It taught me how to tell stories in a bigger way. It helped me grow as an actor, an artist and a director."

When will the show leave?

© The CW Brooke Shields in Jane the Virgin

Amazon Prime has yet to confirm the exact removal date, but viewers are being encouraged to catch up now before the series disappears from the platform.

All five seasons of Jane The Virgin are still available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.