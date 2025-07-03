BBC's 'intense' 4-part drama with Black Doves star sounds like the ultimate binge-watch

The BBC has released a first look at its "propulsive" new thriller, The Guest, about the toxic relationship between a business owner and her employee.

The four-parter is written, created, and executive produced by the multi-award-winning writer, Matthew Barry (Men Up), while the producers of Netflix hits Fool Me Once and Missing You, Quay Street Productions, are behind the project.

Intrigued? Find out all we know so far.

© BBC/Quay Street Productions/Simon Ridgeway What is The Guest about? Billed as a "fast-paced" and "intense" drama, the story follows the "toxic and beguiling relationship" between successful business owner, Fran (Eve Myles), and her employee, Ria (Gabrielle Creevy). The synopsis continues: "Ria has never had the time or opportunity to think about what she might actually want from the world. So, when she starts cleaning for Fran, she's intoxicated by this confident and self-assured woman who encourages her to take control of her life, and when Ria flourishes, an intense friendship is forged. "However, when Fran's advice leads to a shocking event, the lives of these two very different women become intertwined by shared secrets and dangerous plots. What follows is a compelling and manipulative game of cat and mouse. But just who is playing who?"

© BBC/Quay Street Productions/Jake Morley Who stars in The Guest? Gabrielle Creevy, known for her roles in Black Doves, The Pact and Three Women, leads the cast as Ria. She stars alongside Eve Myles (The Crow Girl, Torchwood), who plays Fran. Other cast members include Sion Daniel Young (Keeping Faith, Slow Horses) and Emun Elliott (The Gold) The first look images showcase the disparity between the lives of cleaner Ria and business owner Fran, with the former pictured making a bed, while the latter perches on a windowsill wearing expensive-looking pyjamas and a perfectly blown-out hairdo.

© BBC/Quay Street Productions/Simon Ridgeway Meet the creatives behind the show The show is created by BAFTA Cymru-winning writer Matthew Barry, who has writing credits on hit shows such as Industry, EastEnders, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Matthew is also an executive producer on the series, alongside Davina Earl (Men Up, The Red King) and BAFTA Special Recognition Award-winner Nicola Shindler (Fool Me Once, After the Flood) for Quay Street Productions. Rebecca Ferguson and Nick Andrews also executive produce for the BBC. Ashley Way (Men Up, Who is Erin Carter?), who is also an executive producer, directs all four episodes, with BAFTA-winner Karen Lewis (Happy Valley, Men Up) producing.

© BBC/Quay Street Productions/Simon Ridgeway When will The Guest be released? The Guest is coming to BBC iPlayer, BBC One and BBC One Wales this Autumn.