BBC quietly drops season 2 of gritty crime drama hailed as 'outstanding' by viewers

The second season of the hit Australian crime drama, Scrublands, is now available on BBC iPlayer – and it sounds gripping.

The first series, which initially aired in 2023, is based on the award-winning novel written by Chris Hammer and follows journalist Martin Scarsden as he investigates the shocking murder of five parishioners by the local priest of an isolated country town.

Intrigued? Keep reading to find out all you need to know about the series.

© BBC/Easy Tiger Productions/David Dare Parker What happens in Scrublands season 1? The four-part series centres around investigative journalist Martin Scarsden, who arrives in the remote country town of Riversend one year after a charismatic and dedicated young priest calmly opened fire on his congregation, killing five parishioners. While Martin plans to write what should be a simple feature story on the anniversary of the tragedy, his instincts kick in, and he digs beneath the surface. The synopsis continues: "The previously accepted narrative begins to fall apart and he finds himself in a life and death race to uncover the truth."

© BBC/Easy Tiger Productions/David Dare Parker What happens in season 2? The second season, also four episodes, is based on Silver, author Chris Hammer's bestselling sequel to Scrublands. The new episodes pick up a year after the events of season one, with journalist Martin returning to his coastal hometown, Port Silver, WA, to start a new chapter with his partner, Mandy. The synopsis continues: "But his plans begin to unravel when he discovers his childhood friend, Jasper, brutally murdered—and Mandy accused as the prime suspect. As Martin struggles with doubts about Mandy and his own instincts, he embarks on a relentless search for the truth, uncovering buried secrets about Port Silver and his own past."

© BBC/Easy Tiger Productions/David Dare Parker Meet the cast Luke Arnold (Black Sails, Never Tear Us Apart: The Untold Story of INXS) and Bella Heathcote (C*A*U*G*H*T, Relic) lead the cast as Martin Scarsden and Mandy Bond. Meanwhile, Jay Ryan (It Chapter Two, Top of the Lake) plays priest Byron Swift in season one. Season two cast members include Sarah Roberts (Home and Away), Luke Carroll (The Artful Dodger), Toby Truslove (North Shore), Debra Lawrance (Please Like Me), David Roberts (Colin from Accounts), Tasma Walton (The Twelve) and Luke Pegler (Hacksaw Ridge).

© BBC/Easy Tiger Productions/David Dare Parker What have viewers said about the show? The first season was a major hit among viewers, who hailed the show as "outstanding" on social media. One person wrote: "Outstanding TV drama. Excellent plot, very well acted and great cinematography," while another added: "I loved #Scrublands really well done and paid homage to [Chris Hammer]. Excellent work!" Praising the second season, a third fan penned: "@BBCiPlayer #Scrublands series 2 brilliant, as was the first series."

Scrublands is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

​

