Downton Abbey star's 'absurdly gripping' new spy thriller will be unmissable

There's a new spy thriller on the way – and it’s hitting screens sooner than you might expect!

Relay, starring Downton Abbey star Lily James, Riz Ahmed (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Sam Worthington (Avatar: The Way of Water), follows Ash, a world-class "fixer" whose carefully constructed operation begins to crumble when he takes on a new client.

Intrigued? Read on to find out everything we know…

What is Relay about?

The official synopsis reads: "Like a ghost gliding invisibly through the bustling streets of Manhattan, reclusive fixer Ash (Riz Ahmed) lives a lean, solitary existence, covertly protecting corporate whistleblowers from threats to life and livelihood using a phone-to-text relay service – all while struggling to quell the internal demons that once nearly destroyed him.

© Instagram Relay is released in the UK on 22 August

"When research scientist Sarah Grant (Lily James), armed with a dossier exposing a highly carcinogenic biotech product about to hit the global market, reaches out to Ash for protection, fixer and client soon find themselves caught in an increasingly deadly game of misdirection and sleight-of-hand against a slick, ruthless team of corporate mercenaries led by Sam Worthington and Willa Fitzgerald.

"As a simmering connection develops in the silent spaces between Ash and Sarah, time quickly runs out, leading to a breathless pursuit across the city in this riveting, pulse pounding thriller."

The film marks the return of director David Mackenzie (Hell Or High Water), and is produced by Black Bear, Thunder Road Pictures and Sigma Films.

When can viewers watch Relay?

While the film first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2024, it has only just been picked up for US distribution, with a UK release date expected to follow.

© Variety via Getty Images Lily James stars opposite Riz Ahmed

The news that the film will be available to watch in US cinemas on 22 August came with the release of the trailer, which you can watch below.

What have people said about Relay?

Taking to social media following the trailer's release, one fan posted on YouTube: "From the director of Hell or High Water is enough, but added to that we have Riz and Sam. This has the potential to be the next great action cult flick let's go!"

Meanwhile, another person penned on Instagram: "I need to see this. It’s a masterpiece of a cast and film."

While viewers are eagerly awaiting details on how and where to watch it, some critics have already given their verdict.

© Instagram Avatar star Sam Worthington joins the cast

Although it praised its "absurdly gripping" plotline, Vulture thought the ending fell a little short. It wrote: "The rest of the film is so strong that any ending it inspires one to imagine would probably be better than what we ultimately get. But still, up until then – wow."

Meanwhile, The Guardian said: "With so many New York-set films choosing the ease and affordability of a stand-in city, there’s a thrill to Mackenzie’s on-the-ground authenticity, the kind of film New Yorkers will watch while quietly doing the headwork to place each scene."

Sounds like we'll have to wait for a release date so we can make up our own minds!