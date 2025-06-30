Beyond Paradise and Vigil stars join Shaun Evans' 'gripping' 4-part spy thriller

ITV has announced the star-studded cast for its upcoming spy thriller, Betrayal – and it sounds amazing.

Filming has officially begun on the four-parter, which is billed as a "gripping new espionage thriller and relationship drama set in the shadowy world of MI5" and stars Endeavour's Shaun Evans.

The series is produced by Mammoth Screen, the ITV Studios label behind the critically acclaimed drama Code of Silence, in association with Navarino Pictures.

Here's all we know about the show so far.

© ITV Romola Garai and Shaun Evans star in Betrayal

What is Betrayal about?

The series, penned by David Eldridge, follows John Hughes, a mid-career MI5 agent grappling with a rapidly changing security landscape and his own personal demons.

© ITV/Shutterstock Endeavour's Shaun will star as John Hughes

The synopsis continues: "When John's clandestine encounter with a potential British-Iranian informant ends in bloodshed, he comes under scrutiny from superiors including Simone Grant. As John navigates the murky world of espionage, the strain on his marriage to GP Claire becomes increasingly unsustainable.

"Tensions escalate further with the arrival of Mehreen Askari-Evans, a sharp, ambitious operative who has recently transferred from MI6, challenging both his professional standing and emotional control."

© World Productions/Mark Mainz Vigil's Romola will play Claire

It concludes: "The series explores the strain of modern intelligence workplaces on MI5 operatives. Regarded by his colleagues as out of touch with the times, John must navigate a world of secrets and surveillance while also confronting the unravelling of his personal life — exposing the emotional cost of a profession where loyalty is fragile and betrayal can strike from any direction."

Who stars in Betrayal?

Shaun Evans leads the cast as John Hughes. He's joined by Romola Garai (Vigil, Emma), who portrays John's partner, Claire.

Also starring in the series are Zahra Ahmadi (Beyond Paradise, The Bay) and Nikki Amuka-Bird (I, Jack Wright, Rumours), alongside Gamba Cole (The Outlaws, Three Little Birds), Omid Djalili (The Letter for the King, His Dark Materials), Matthew Tennyson (A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Grantchester), Hayley Tamaddon (Unforgotten, Coronation Street), and Anthony Flanagan (Protection, House of the Dragon).

© Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt/BBC Beyond Paradise actress Zahra Ahmadi has joined the cast

Rounding out the impressive cast are Paddy Rowan (G’wed, Four Lives), Waj Ali (Out There, Dead & Buried), Karim Kadjar (Wolf Hall), Emma Cunniffe (Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes, The Long Shadow), Georgina Rylance (Benediction, Sherlock), Ben Lambert (Outlander, The Crown), Julia Watson (Doctor Who, Doctors) and Julian Wadham (Black Doves, The Crown).

Newcomers Elham Karimpour, Aidan Rivers, Corin Silva and Eliza Agrosoaie have also joined the cast.

When will Betrayal be released?

A release date has yet to be announced for the show, which is currently being filmed in the North West.

Betrayal will premiere on ITV1, STV, ITVX, and STV Player in 2026.