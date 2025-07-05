James Norton had the best response after being caught with a train ticket for over 60s

James Norton might be known for his gripping TV roles, but it was his reaction on a train journey to the Cotswolds that had fans praising him this week.

The Happy Valley and Grantchester actor, 39, was spotted travelling solo on a train when he was approached by a ticket inspector. A fellow passenger reported that the actor was sitting quietly in his seat when the inspector arrived to check tickets.

The situation took a surprising turn when the inspector informed James that the ticket he had booked was only valid with a 60+ railcard.

A gracious response

© Getty Images for BAFTA James Norton was spotted on a train

Despite the confusion, James didn’t argue. Instead, he laughed off the mistake with a polite and humorous response.

"It would be brave of me to try and look over 60," he joked to the inspector.

Clearly embarrassed, James apologised and offered to pay the fare difference on the spot. He handed over £28 to upgrade the ticket, resolving the mix-up instantly and without fuss.

A gentlemanly gesture

© Getty James Norton has been linked to the James Bond role for a while

The actor’s good manners didn’t stop there.

After sorting his ticket, James noticed an older couple struggling to find seats together at the next stop. Without hesitation, he stood up and offered them his seat so they could sit beside one another.

James then moved further down the carriage and stood for the rest of the journey.

Personal growth after heartbreak

© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im James and Imogen were a couple between 2018 and 2023

The sighting comes not long after James spoke candidly about a tough year in his personal life.

The actor recently opened up at Glastonbury about the end of his relationship with actress Imogen Poots, 35. The couple began dating in 2018 and were engaged in 2022, but parted ways in 2023.

Speaking on the Information Stage at the festival, James revealed the split was unexpected: “It happened kind of to me,” he explained. “I thought that I was on a path. I was about to have kids, about to get married… and my life just turned around."

He went on to share that the heartbreak led him to a period of deep reflection and personal growth.

"I feel like I’ve grown up, I feel like I’ve become a man," he added.

A new chapter

© WireImage for Charles Finch The Chanel muse was joined by James Norton and Gala Gordon

Following the split, James temporarily relocated to Plum Village, a Zen Buddhist retreat in France. The actor described it as “the best place in the world” and credited it with helping him find peace during a difficult time.

“It really does change your life,” he told the audience at Glastonbury. “So much has been born from that massive, radical change.”

A family man at heart

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock James Norton on This Morning

James previously spoke of his hopes to start a family with Imogen, and admitted to naming future children together before their split.

The actor has since been linked to model Charlotte Rose Smith, but it’s believed the relationship has ended. More recently, he’s been spotted with singer Lily Allen, though neither has commented on the rumours.

Career moves

© ITV James Norton as Pete Riley in Playing Nice

On the professional front, James continues to be in demand. After his critically acclaimed role in Happy Valley, he has several film and TV projects in development.

He’s also frequently named in discussions about potential future James Bonds, though no casting has been confirmed.

James studied theology at Cambridge before training at RADA. He rose to fame in 2014 playing vicar Sidney Chambers in Grantchester, and later starred in War & Peace, McMafia and The Trial of Christine Keeler.

Though James is often cast in brooding or intense roles, it’s clear that in real life, he’s every bit the gentleman.

From calmly paying for a mistaken train ticket to giving up his seat without a second thought, the actor showed exactly why he's earned a reputation as one of the nicest stars in the business.