James Norton speaks candidly about split from famous fiancée: 'I've become a man'

James Norton has addressed his break-up from Imogen Poots, whom he dated between 2018 and 2023, in a new interview at Glastonbury.

Speaking on The Information stage, the 39-year-old reflected: "It's very [expletive] hard, but it happened in a very abrupt way, and it happened kind of to me, and I thought that I was on a path. I was about to have kids, about to get married, all that kind of stuff, and my life just turned around, completely changed direction."

He continued: "And I thought I lost the person, but I also lost the life that I was about to lead, and the kids that we named, all that kind of stuff. And actually, in the last year and a half, I have gone through the most monumental change as a result, and I feel like I've grown up, I feel like I've become a man.

© WireImage James made an appearance at Glastonbury

"I suddenly feel like I've grown up, I found some friends, relationships, the outpouring of love from my family around me was amazing."

James revealed that following the end of his relationship, he ended up relocating to a "Buddhist retreat" called Plum Village, which he hailed as "the best place in the world".

© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im James and Imogen were a couple between 2018 and 2023

"It's a Zen Buddhist community, it's amazing, and if you haven't gone, really look it up, it really does change your life," he explained. "But so much has been born from that massive, radical change."

Relationship with Imogen

James and Imogen reportedly hit it off after appearing alongside each other in the West End production of Belleville at the Donmar Warehouse in 2017.

In a previous interview with ES Magazine, Imogen discussed how work forced the couple to spend many months apart. "I've never known something to fall apart because of distance," she said, adding that being long-distance had not had an impact on their relationship.

© WireImage James has shared regrets about the ending of the pair's relationship

James popped the question in 2022, however, a year later, the former couple called the engagement off. The pair kept their break-up secret for a year before it became public, and James later spoke of his regret at the end of their relationship.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, he admitted: "Some of the choices recently weren't mine, yet I don’t feel begrudging. I just mean that you have a certain amount of control over your life and choices you make, and at other times you don't."

Other relationships

Since splitting from Imogen, James has dated model Charlotte Rose Smith, however, it's believed that the pair have now called time on their romance.

© Getty The actor has now been linked to Lily Allen

The Happy Valley star has since been linked to singer Lily Allen, with the pair seen attending the Lido Festival recently.