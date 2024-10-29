Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg reveals how Tom Selleck made him cry on last day of filming

Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg revealed Tom Selleck's sweet gesture that made him tear up on the final day of filming.

The actor, who plays Danny Reagan in the police drama, revealed that the Magnum, P.I. star made his first appearance in the squad room to watch his co-stars film their last scenes.

© Getty Donnie and Tom share a close bond off-screen

Recalling the sweet moment, Donnie told TV Insider: "The last day on the set of Blue Bloods was a lot of tears. My final day was in the squad room where Danny and Baez filmed most of their scenes and Tom Selleck doesn't come to the squad room ever—I don't think he's ever been in the squad room—but he came that day to watch us film the last day of the show," said the star. "And seeing him there and seeing the emotion on his face, just it, yeah, turned on the waterworks for me."

The actor added that filming the last family dinner was "probably the single most emotional day on the Blue Bloods set in the history of the entire show".

Donnie has made no secret of his close bond with Tom, who plays his on-screen dad, Frank Reagan.

© Getty Donnie became emotional when Tom watched him film his last scenes

Back in February, the 55-year-old told Fox News Digital that he refers to Tom as "dad' both on and off screen. "Tom Selleck, I call him Dad. At first, he was kind of a little thrown by it for the first season or two, he'd be like, 'Oh, hey, Donnie.' Now it's like, we've gotten so close. He's literally like, 'Oh, hey, son, how are you doing today?'" explained the actor.

"It's like we've just become a real family," he added. "And it's going to be a lot to not be with [them] anymore, but I'm sure we'll stay connected after the cameras aren't rolling."

© Getty The last day on set was emotional for the cast

The entire main cast have formed strong friendships over the past decade, with Bridget Moynahan, who plays Erin Reagan, recently sharing her sadness over saying goodbye to her co-stars after wrapping on season 14.

WATCH: Bridget Moynahan says 'I Want My Job Back' after Blue Bloods cancellation

"It's bittersweet. I want my job back!" said the actress. "It was a good run. 14 years with a group of people, we were a family on and off the screen," she said, adding that she still stays in touch with her co-stars.

"Vanessa, Donnie and I, we get together. We're still celebrating people's birthdays and having fun out there. So, [I] miss them on a daily basis," said the star.

Blue Bloods is currently airing the second part of its final season. CBS confirmed the show's cancellation back in May, despite pleas from fans and cast members to reconsider their decision.

© Getty The show is ending with its 14th season

Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach said at the time: "All shows have to come to an end. It’s important to us to refresh the schedule. We are going to end the show come December."