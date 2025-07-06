Bob Geldof and Bono reveal untold Live Aid story in must-see BBC series

On 13 July 1985, music united the world at Live Aid. Now, 40 years later, a must-see BBC series revisits the iconic concert – with stars like Bob Geldof, Bono, Sting and Midge Ure revealing the untold story behind the scenes.

BBC's Live Aid at 40: When Rock 'n' Roll Took on the World marks the 40th anniversary by exploring how the 1985 concert "brought the idea of charity to a new generation".

So if you've finished bingeing Glastonbury highlights and you're looking for more TV to relive iconic musical moments, this is your next watch.

Intrigued? Here's everything you need to know…

What is Live Aid at 40?

A collaboration between the BBC and CNN Originals, Live Aid at 40 "delves deep" into the complex, sometimes controversial, stories behind Live Aid and its lasting global legacy.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Brook Lapping/Mirrorpix via GETTY Live Aid at 40 takes a look back at the concert that rocked the world

The official synopsis reads: "The series weaves the back room stories of two gangs of musicians, from the UK and the US with the political stories that both inspired them and brought them to a worldwide audience.

"Featuring exclusive interviews with iconic figures such as Bob Geldof, Bono, Sting and Midge Ure, the series chronicles how musical legends from both countries mobilised billions worldwide: first to answer a famine in Ethiopia, and later inspiring global leaders like George Bush and Tony Blair to begin to address the true causes of global poverty.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Brook Lapping Bob Geldof was the driving force behind the Live Aid concert

"Live Aid forever altered the perception of charity and humanitarian efforts. Starting from small donations, to the donations of thousands of pounds, the story ends in billions of government aid.

Who will we see in Live Aid at 40?

The docuseries also looks back on the archival footage, with appearances from Paula Yates, Boy George, Status Quo and George Michael.

© PA Images via Getty Images Bono, Paul McCartney and Freddie Mercury were among pop stars to join in Live Aid

It also features interviews with Nile Rodgers, Lenny Henry, Phil Collins, Lionel Richie, Patti LaBelle, Roger Taylor and Brian May.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Brook Lapping Brain May, who performed as a part of Queen, also features in the docuseries

These are set against the memories of Ethiopian politicians Dawit Giorgis and Berhane Deressa, who were at the heart of the relief effort.

Other political figures featured in the show are George W Bush, Tony Blair, President Obasanjo of Nigeria and Condoleezza Rice.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Brook Lapping Bono and his wife spent six weeks in Ethiopia at the end of 1985, which informed much of their future work

The BBC describes it as: "A gripping account of Live Aid’s impact on music, politics and global awareness over the 20 years between Live Aid in 1985 and Live 8 in 2005."

What happened at the Live Aid concert?

Spanning over 16 hours, the global broadcast featured musical legends like David Bowie, Madonna, Mick Jagger, Patti LaBelle, Phil Collins, Queen, Spandau Ballet, Sade, Sting, Status Quo, Tina Turner and U2, all performing to raise money for famine relief.

© Mirrorpix via Getty Images Freddie Mercury led Queen as they performed Bohemian Rhapsody, Radio Ga Ga, Hammer to Fall, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, We Will Rock You and We Are the Champions

An estimated two billion people watched the concert across more than 100 countries.

Jonathan Rothery, Head of BBC Popular Music TV says: "By providing over 6.5 hours of footage that was captured on the day Live Aid took place, we want viewers to feel transported back to 1985, and to enjoy all those classic songs that we all still know and love to this day, as they were performed on that stage."

The first two episodes of Live Aid at 40: When Rock’n’Roll Took on the World will air on BBC Two on Sunday 6 July at 9pm and 10pm respectively. The third episode will air at 9pm on Sunday 13 July.