Idris Elba wows fans in explosive thriller hailed as 'perfect summer movie'

Idris Elba has wowed fans in his new explosive action thriller, which has been hailed as the "perfect summer movie".

After its launch on 2 July, Heads of State has already climbed the charts, claiming the number one spot as most-streamed movie on Prime Video.

The comedy film follows the public – and destructive – rivalry between the UK Prime Minister, played by Idris Elba, and the US President, played by John Cena.

© Chiabella James/Prime What is Heads of State about? The official synopsis reads: "The UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba) and U.S. President Will Derringer (John Cena) have a not-so-friendly and very public rivalry that jeopardizes their countries' 'special relationship'. "But when they become the targets of a powerful and ruthless foreign adversary – who proves more than a match for the two leaders' security forces – they are begrudgingly forced to rely on the only two people they can trust: each other.

© Chiabella James/Prime "Ultimately allied with the brilliant MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), they must go on the run and find a way to work together long enough to thwart a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world."

© Chiabella James/Prime Who stars in Heads of State? The star-studded trio leading the film includes Idris Elba (Luther, Hijack), John Cena (Trainwreck, Blockers) and Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Baywatch, Isn't It Romantic, Citadel).

© Chiabella James/Prime The comedy also stars Paddy Considine (MobLand, House of the Dragon), Stephen Root (O Brother, Where Art Thou?, Get Out), Carla Gugino (The Haunting of Hill House, The Fall of the House of Usher), Jack Quaid (The Hunger Games, Oppenheimer) and Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso, I May Destroy You). Heads of State is directed by Ilya Naishuller, and written by Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec and Harrison Query.

© Chiabella James/Prime What have viewers said about Heads of State? While the film has a moderate 67% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it's been praised by The Guardian in its four-star review. "Fun, fiery and totally frivolous, Heads of State is a perfect summer movie with great potential for future sequels," wrote The Guardian. Meanwhile, Empire also gave it four stars, calling it: "An old-school mismatched-buddy movie with apparently no ambitions other than to be a thoroughly fun time." It continued: "It hits that rare undemanding-but-entertaining sweet spot that so many modern action-comedies miss."

© Chiabella James/Prime Fans were in agreement with the critics, with many praising the silly yet feel-good dynamic. One person wrote on X, formally Twitter: "Heads Of State is everything I thought it would be, a fun ride. "Priyanka Chopra is here to stay and even rule Hollywood. A bonafide action star. John Cena and Idris Elba were amazing. Looking forward to Noel Bisset and Marty Comer's adventures if there'll be a next part." Meanwhile, another penned: "Watch Heads Of State! Idris Elba, John Cena and Priyanka Chopra are the trio we didn't know we needed. "It was so good, I had to pause it to get popcorn. It gave action and laugh-out-loud moments!!!"

Heads of State is available to watch on Prime Video now.