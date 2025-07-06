Prime Video's 'emotional' 10-part crime drama looks like the ultimate binge-watch

Crime dramas have been dominating the charts recently, with Dept Q, Smoke and Scrublands all proving popular on their various streaming platforms.

But there's a new 'emotional' ten-part crime drama that's about to drop on Prime Video, and it looks like the ultimate opportunity to binge.

Ballard, starring Maggie Q (Divergent, Mission: Impossible III), brings Michael Connelly's bestselling crime novels to life, and follows Detective Renée Ballard as she leads the LAPD's new and underfunded cold case division.

Read on to find out more…

What is Ballard about?

Ballard is a spinoff show in the Bosch universe. Set in LA, the ten-part series follows Ballard as she tackles the city's most challenging, long-forgotten crimes.

© Tyler Golden/Prime Maggie Q stars in Ballard

The official synopsis reads: "As she peels back layers of crimes spanning decades, including a serial killer's string of murders and a murdered John Doe, [Ballard] soon uncovers a dangerous conspiracy within the LAPD.

"With the help of her volunteer team and retired detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), Detective Ballard navigates personal trauma, professional challenges and life-threatening dangers to expose the truth."

What have the crew said about the show?

Executive producers Michael Alaimo and Kendall Sherwood gushed about working on the show, saying: "You don't often get the chance to work with such a talented group of people and help create something as special as this show."

© Tyler Golden/Prime Ballard promises to be "gritty, emotional and grounded"

They continued: "Ballard is gritty, emotional and grounded, with that layered storytelling that makes Michael Connelly's world so compelling.

"We're really excited to expand that universe and introduce Renée in a way that feels fresh but still true to the spirit of the franchise.

"Her journey is just getting started, and we can't wait for everyone to meet her.”

© Tyler Golden/Prime John Carroll Lynch (as Thomas Laffont) stars opposite Maggie Q

The author of the source material, Michael Connelly, echoed his excitement for the upcoming show.

He shared a statement that read: "I'm beyond excited about sharing this show. I've seen it and know how good it is, and how Maggie Q absolutely captures the character of Renee Ballard.

© Patrick Wymore/Prime The series continues as a spinoff in the Bosch universe

"Great writing, acting, directing and production, throw in a few surprise appearances, and I think this show is going to be a fan favourite," he said.

Who is in Ballard?

Alongside Maggie Q as Detective Renée Ballard, the supporting cast includes Courtney Taylor as Samira Parker, John Carroll Lynch as Thomas Laffont and Titus Welliver as Harry Bosch.

© Tyler Golden/Prime Courtney Taylor (Samira Parker), Michael Mosley (Ted Rawls), John Carroll Lynch (Thomas Laffont) and Maggie Q in BALLARD

Other names also include Michael Mosley, Rebecca Field, Victoria Moroles, Amy Hill, Ricardo Chavira, Noah Bean, Alain Uy and Hector Hugo.

All ten episodes of Ballard will be available to stream on Prime Video on Wednesday 9 July.