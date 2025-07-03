5 new must-watch crime thrillers and drama series to binge on Prime Video now

Looking for your next crime thriller or psychological drama to get stuck into? Prime Video has released some binge-worthy shows over the last few months, which are definitely worth adding to your watchlist.
From "electric" thrillers to dramas that will have you "hooked" in minutes, here are five gripping shows to watch next.
The Better Sister
Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks lead the cast of this "electric thriller" about two estranged sisters who are reunited by a family tragedy.
The eight-parter, which is based on Alafair Burke's bestselling novel, sees the two sisters come together after one of their husbands is brutally murdered.
The synopsis continues: "Chloe (Jessica Biel), a high-profile media executive, lives a picturesque life with her handsome lawyer husband Adam (Corey Stoll) and teenage son Ethan (Maxwell Acee Donovan) by her side while her estranged sister Nicky (Elizabeth Banks) struggles to make ends meet and stay clean.
"When Adam is brutally murdered, the prime suspect sends shockwaves through the family, reuniting the two sisters, as they try to untangle a complicated family history to discover the truth behind his death."
If that's not enough to convince you, some viewers binge-watched the series upon its release, with some "hooked" after just one episode and others "glued" to their screens.
Countdown
Created by Chicago Fire's Derek Haas, this gripping crime drama stars Jensen Ackles (Days of Our Lives, The Boys) as LAPD detective Mark Meachum, who joins a secret task force following the murder of a Homeland Security officer.
The full synopsis reads: "When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum, portrayed by Ackles, is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate. But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions."
While there are only four episodes of the 13-part series currently available to binge, we couldn't not include this show in the round-up. The show has been met with high praise from viewers, who said they were "hooked" on the "absolutely epic" drama, and currently sits in Prime Video's list of top ten trending shows.
The remaining instalments will be released on a weekly basis until the finale airs on Wednesday, 3 September.
We Were Liars
If you're a fan of psychological thrillers, then it's worth checking out this eight-part mystery series based on the best-selling novel by E. Lockhart.
The story follows Cadence Sinclair Eastman (Emily Alyn Lind), whose life is forever changed during one fateful summer at her wealthy family's private island.
The official synopsis reads: "Cadence Sinclair Eastman and her tight-knit inner circle, nicknamed the Liars, during their summer escapades on her grandfather's New England private island. The Sinclairs are American royalty—known for their good looks, old money, and enviable bond—but after a mysterious accident changes Cadence's life forever, everyone, including her beloved Liars, seems to have something to hide."
It's safe to say viewers have been loving the show, which has been praised as "gripping" and "totally bingeable".
Nine Perfect Strangers
Nicole Kidman leads the cast of this star-studded thriller based on the novel by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty – and there are two seasons available to binge-watch right now!
While the first season was set in the fictional town of Cabrillo in California, season two, which began airing in May, sees wellness guru Masha Dmitrichenko invite nine new strangers to undergo psychedelic therapy in the scenic Austrian Alps.
The synopsis continues: "Over the course of a week, she takes them to the brink. Will they make it? Will she? Masha is willing to try anything in the interest of healing everyone involved, including herself."
Some major stars appear in the new season, including Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek), Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians), Mark Strong (Kingsman: The Secret Service), and Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age, Mamma Mia).
As for what viewers think, the show has been hailed as "brilliant", while others said they were "hooked".
Motorheads
In this ten-part young adult action-drama about "first love, first heartbreak, and turning the key in your first car", a group of teens bond over their love of restoring and driving sports cars, all while facing the highs and lows of high school in their small Rust Belt town.
The official synopsis continues: "Set in a once-thriving rust-belt town that's now searching for a glimmer of hope, the series is an adrenaline-filled story of a group of outsiders who form an unlikely friendship over a mutual love of street racing, while navigating the hierarchy and rules of high school."
The show, which is penned and executive-produced by John A. Norris (One Tree Hill, Bull), has been praised as "amazing" by viewers, with one person "hooked" within minutes.