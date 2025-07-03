5 new must-watch crime thrillers and drama series to binge on Prime Video now

Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks lead the cast of this "electric thriller" about two estranged sisters who are reunited by a family tragedy.

The eight-parter, which is based on Alafair Burke's bestselling novel, sees the two sisters come together after one of their husbands is brutally murdered.

The synopsis continues: "Chloe (Jessica Biel), a high-profile media executive, lives a picturesque life with her handsome lawyer husband Adam (Corey Stoll) and teenage son Ethan (Maxwell Acee Donovan) by her side while her estranged sister Nicky (Elizabeth Banks) struggles to make ends meet and stay clean.

"When Adam is brutally murdered, the prime suspect sends shockwaves through the family, reuniting the two sisters, as they try to untangle a complicated family history to discover the truth behind his death."

If that's not enough to convince you, some viewers binge-watched the series upon its release, with some "hooked" after just one episode and others "glued" to their screens.