Netflix shares exciting update on 'wild' romance drama with Suits star

Fans of the hit romance drama My Life With the Walter Boys can finally mark their calendars! Netflix has officially shared that the highly anticipated second season will land on the streamer on Thursday 28 August.

The show, which first aired in December 2023, sees the return of Suits star Sarah Rafferty, who is billed alongside the three teen leads: Nikki Rodriguez (Jackie), Noah LaLonde (Cole) and Ashby Gentry (Alex).

The main trio shared the news during a special event at the Calgary Stampede in Canada, where the series is filmed.

What happened in My Life With the Walter Boys season 1?

For those who need a refresh, or are new to the romance show, My Life With the Walter Boys is based on Ali Novak's popular book of the same name.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX My Life with the Walter Boys stars Suits' Sarah Rafferty as Katherine and Marc Blucas as George

It follows the story of 15-year-old Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez), an ambitious girl, whose life is turned upside down after a tragic accident leaves her an orphan.

She moves from New York City to rural Colorado to live with her mother's best friend, Katherine Walter (Sarah Rafferty), and her sprawling family – which includes ten very different (and conveniently, very handsome) sons.

© DAVID BROWN/NETFLIX Ashby Gentry as Alex and Noah LaLonde as Cole

The first season saw Jackie navigate her grief, adjust to ranch life and find herself entangled in a complicated love triangle with two of the Walter brothers: the sweet and dependable Alex (Ashby Gentry) and the brooding, mysterious Cole (Noah LaLonde).

Season one ended on a major cliffhanger, with Jackie making an unexpected decision that left viewers desperate for answers.

What to expect for season 2

The new season promises to pick up right where we left off, delving deeper into the aftermath of Jackie's choices.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Whaqt will happen to Jackie in season 2?

The official synopsis reads: "After leaving Silver Falls following Alex's love confession and her kiss with Cole, Jackie Howard spent the summer in New York City.

"When Katherine convinces her to return to Colorado, Jackie is determined to make amends with Alex and set boundaries with Cole while finding her place within the Walter family.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Katherine is set to develop her relationship as Jackie's guardian in season 2

"But fitting back in isn't that easy. Alex – who changed a lot over the summer – isn't too thrilled about Jackie's attempts to reconnect, as he's focused on training for a risky rodeo event (and enjoying all of the new attention he's getting).

"Meanwhile, Cole takes on a new role at school, but when that doesn't quite fill the void left by not playing football, his old ways creep back in and cause drama.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Ashby Gentry plays sweet and dependable Alex

"As Jackie gains acceptance in Silver Falls while trying to hold onto her Howard identity, she's forced to make a choice that could destroy everything she's worked to rebuild."

Who stars in My Life With the Walter Boys season 2?

Returning alongside the central trio are Sarah Rafferty as Katherine Walter and Marc Blucas as George Walter.

The new season is also set to introduce some new faces to add to the drama.

© DAVID BROWN/NETFLIX Noah LaLonde as Cole and Sarah Rafferty as Katherine

The full list of other cast members include: Connor Stanhope, Johnny Link, Corey Fogelmanis, Jaylan Evans, Zoë Soul, Isaac Arellanes, Myles Perez, Alex Quijano, Ashley Tavares, Dean Petriw, Alix West Lefler, Lennix James, Alisha Newton, Ellie O’Brien, Kolton Stewart, Mya Lowe, Gabrielle Jacinto, Jesse Lipscombe, Nathaniel Arcand, Natalie Sharp, Carson MacCormac, Janet Kidder, Riele Downs and Jake Manley.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting this announcement, especially as the show has already been renewed for a third season.

Taking to social media to share their excitement, one fan wrote: "Season 2 is gonna be wild ready for more drama, love and small-town chaos," while another echoed: "YESSS AHHH!!! I AM SOOO READY!!! FINALLY!!!"

All ten episodes of season two of My Life with the Walter Boys are set to drop on Netflix on 28 August. Season one is available to watch on the streamer now.