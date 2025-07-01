Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Netflix's 'heartbreaking' romance drama with starry cast looks like a must-watch
Subscribe
Netflix's 'heartbreaking' romance drama with starry cast looks like a must-watch

Netflix's 'heartbreaking' romance drama with starry cast looks like a must-watch

Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest star in My Oxford Year

Nicky Morris
Deputy TV and Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Netflix has dropped the trailer for its "heartbreaking" and "timeless" romance drama, My Oxford Year, which arrives on August 1. 

Sofia Carson (The Life List) stars as Anna, an ambitious young American woman who travels to the UK to fulfil her childhood dream of studying at the University of Oxford. She's got her life completely on track until she meets a charming and clever local, Jamie, played by Queen Charlotte star Corey Mylchreest, who profoundly alters both of their lives.

The film, based on a novel by Julia Whelan, also stars Dougray Scott (Crime, Enigma) and Catherine McCormack (Braveheart, Spy Game).

man and woman looking at each other, close-up© Courtesy of Netflix
Corey Mylchreest as Jamie and Sofia Carson as Anna in My Oxford Year

Praising the film's director, Iain Morris, who created hit sitcom The Inbetweeners, leading star and executive producer Sofia told Tudum: "Comedy is his language, so his vision of this film beautifully created a timeless, heartbreaking, sweeping romance, grounded in laughter. Within one scene, you may fall madly in love, you may cry, but he will always make sure the joy of laughter is present.

Sign up to HELLO TV & Film for the week's top talking points and the lowdown on the latest releases

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More TV and Film
See more
Read More