Netflix's 'heartbreaking' romance drama with starry cast looks like a must-watch

Netflix has dropped the trailer for its "heartbreaking" and "timeless" romance drama, My Oxford Year, which arrives on August 1.

Sofia Carson (The Life List) stars as Anna, an ambitious young American woman who travels to the UK to fulfil her childhood dream of studying at the University of Oxford. She's got her life completely on track until she meets a charming and clever local, Jamie, played by Queen Charlotte star Corey Mylchreest, who profoundly alters both of their lives.

The film, based on a novel by Julia Whelan, also stars Dougray Scott (Crime, Enigma) and Catherine McCormack (Braveheart, Spy Game).

© Courtesy of Netflix Corey Mylchreest as Jamie and Sofia Carson as Anna in My Oxford Year

Praising the film's director, Iain Morris, who created hit sitcom The Inbetweeners, leading star and executive producer Sofia told Tudum: "Comedy is his language, so his vision of this film beautifully created a timeless, heartbreaking, sweeping romance, grounded in laughter. Within one scene, you may fall madly in love, you may cry, but he will always make sure the joy of laughter is present.