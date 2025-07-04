4 must-watch book-to-screen adaptations coming to Netflix

We all love a good book adaptation, and Netflix has some exciting TV shows and films in the works that we don't think will disappoint.
From iconic murder mysteries to tales of toxic obsession, here are four upcoming book-to-screen adaptations we can't wait to watch on Netflix.
You may also like
Vladimir
Toy-boy romances seem to be somewhat of a trend at the moment (Ahem, Bridget Jones and Babygirl) – and we're here for it!
Based on the critically acclaimed novel by Julia May Jonas, Vladimir stars Rachel Weisz as a middle-aged female academic who becomes dangerously obsessed with a younger professor (played by One Day's Leo Woodall).
The series synopsis reads: "As a woman's life unravels, she becomes obsessed with her captivating new colleague. Full of sexy secrets, dark humour, and complex characters, Vladimir is about what happens when a woman is hell-bent on turning her fantasies into reality."
Rachel is an executive producer on the project, alongside Merman's Sharon Horgan, who's known for her hit shows Bad Sisters, Catastrophe and Motherland.
A release date has yet to be announced.
The Seven Dials Mystery
Agatha Christie fans, this one's for you. Netflix is bringing a star-studded adaptation of the Queen of Crime's 1929 novel, The Seven Dials Mystery, to the screens - and we can't wait!
Penned by Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall, the series stars Mia McKenna-Bruce (Persuasion, How to Have Sex) as fizzingly inquisitive sleuth, Lady Eileen 'Bundle' Brent, who investigates a murder at a lavish country home.
The full synopsis reads: "England. 1925. At a lavish country house party, a practical joke appears to have gone horribly, murderously wrong. It will be up to the unlikeliest of sleuths — the fizzingly inquisitive Lady Eileen 'Bundle' Brent — to unravel a chilling plot that will change her life, cracking wide open the country house mystery."
Helena Bonham Carter (One Life, Nolly) also stars as Lady Caterham, alongside Martin Freeman (The Responder, Black Panther) as Battle, Edward Bluemel (My Lady Jane, Killing Eve) and Corey Mylchreest (Queen Charlotte).
Steve
Cillian Murphy stars in this upcoming adaptation of Max Porter's Sunday Times bestseller, Shy, which follows a head teacher facing the impending closure of his last-chance reform school, told in parallel with the story of one of his troubled teenage students, troubled Shy (Jay Lycurgo).
Penned by Porter and directed by Tim Mielants (Small Things Like These), the mid-90s set film tracks a pivotal day in the life of head teacher Steve and his students at the reform school.
The synopsis continues: "As Steve fights to protect the school’s integrity and prevent its impending closure, he grapples with his own mental health. In parallel to Steve’s struggles, we meet Shy (Jay Lycurgo), a troubled teen caught between his past and what lies ahead as he tries to reconcile his inner fragility with his impulse for self-destruction and violence."
Steve arrives on Netflix on October 3.
People We Meet on Vacation
Hopeless romantics, listen up! Netflix is adapting Emily Henry's beloved novel, People We Meet on Vacation, which tells the friends-to-lovers story of Poppy and Alex.
Tom Blyth (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) and Emily Bader (My Lady Jane) star in this When Harry Met Sally-style rom-com.
The synopsis reads: "Free-spirited Poppy (Bader) and routine-loving Alex (Blyth) have been unlikely best friends for a decade, living in different cities but spending every summer vacation together. The careful balance of their friendship is put to the test when they begin to question what has been obvious to everyone else — could they actually be the perfect romantic match?"
Sarah Catherine Hook (The White Lotus), Jameela Jamil (The Good Place, Love at First Sight), Lucien Laviscount (Emily in Paris), and Lukas Gage (You, Dead Boy Detectives) also star.
The film comes to Netflix on January 9, 2026.