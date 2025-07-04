4 must-watch book-to-screen adaptations coming to Netflix

Toy-boy romances seem to be somewhat of a trend at the moment (Ahem, Bridget Jones and Babygirl) – and we're here for it!

Based on the critically acclaimed novel by Julia May Jonas, Vladimir stars Rachel Weisz as a middle-aged female academic who becomes dangerously obsessed with a younger professor (played by One Day's Leo Woodall).

The series synopsis reads: "As a woman's life unravels, she becomes obsessed with her captivating new colleague. Full of sexy secrets, dark humour, and complex characters, Vladimir is about what happens when a woman is hell-bent on turning her fantasies into reality."

Rachel is an executive producer on the project, alongside Merman's Sharon Horgan, who's known for her hit shows Bad Sisters, Catastrophe and Motherland.

A release date has yet to be announced.