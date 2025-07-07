BBC viewers hail returning 6-part show as 'incredible TV'

The BBC's hit sitcom, Such Brave Girls, returned to screens with its second season, and viewers have hailed the show as "incredible TV".

The "darkly hilarious" comedy, created, written by and starring Kat Sadler, follows the dysfunctional family dynamics between sisters Josie and Billie and their mum, Deb, as they navigate life armed with "massive egos, poor judgement and misplaced love".

Taking to social media, viewers praised the returning series, with some calling for a third season.

One person wrote: "Last year I watched a show called #suchbravegirls on @BBCiPlayer, I binge-watched it within a night. So, last night I failed to do any paperwork because season 2 was out. It's funny, well-written, witty. The first show I've liked since fleabag. Season 3?" while a second viewer penned: "As I expected, Such Brave Girls' first episode from series 2, was a hilarious cringe fest from start to finish."

© BBC/Various Artists Limited/James Stack Kat Sadler creates, writes and stars in Such Brave Girls

A third viewer penned: "I am so bloody happy #SuchBraveGirls is back. Incredible TV," while another added: "@SadKatler already way into #suchbravegirls season 2 - brilliant writing and cast are brilliant as usual - very very funny. You are a genius with the pen. Line up the BAFTAs."

What to expect from season two

In season two, we find Josie (Kat Sadler), her sister Billie (Lizzie Davidson) and their mother Deb (Louise Brealey) risking everything they've got for a single scrap of love and adoration, with the stakes higher than ever.

© BBC/Various Artists Limited/James Stack The series follows sisters Josie and Billie and their mum, Deb

The synopsis continues: "Still desperately trying to escape the reality of their cramped, crumbling, debt-ridden home, it's a good thing Dev (Paul Bazely) and Seb (Freddie Meredith) are coming to the rescue.

"As the dysfunctional family members navigate new relationships, and some old ones that just won’t go away, the return of Such Brave Girls is a hilariously dark descent into more terribly thought-out life choices. Secrets are spilled, disasters multiply and deluded fantasies spiral out of control. In this series the stakes are even higher for our relentlessly tragic family."

What are TV critics saying?

© BBC/Various Artists Limited/Vishal Shama Viewers praised the returning series

The series has been well received by viewers and critics alike, with The Guardian hailing season two as "startlingly brilliant" and "knockout TV" in its five-star review, while The Independent awarded the series four stars, describing it as "bleakly funny, realistic and truly brave TV".

Seasons one and two of Such Brave Girls are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.