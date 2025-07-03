7 amazing BBC dramas coming out soon that you'll definitely want to watch

The BBC has some amazing shows in the pipeline, and we can't wait to tune into every single one of them! From thriller dramas to a Jane Austen-inspired period piece, here are our top recommendations for upcoming BBC shows…
The Guest
Starring Keeping Faith's Eve Myles and Three Women star Gabrielle Creevy, the story follows business owner Fran, who employs Ria as a cleaner. Ria quickly becomes intoxicated by Fran's confidence – especially when she encourages her to take control of her life.
The synopsis continues: "However, when Fran’s advice leads to a shocking event, the lives of these two very different women become intertwined by shared secrets and dangerous plots. What follows is a compelling and manipulative game of cat and mouse. But just who is playing whom?"
The show is set to be released this autumn.
Unforgivable
Anna Maxwell Martin, Anna Friel and Bobby Schofield star in this Liverpool-based series about the Mitchell family, who are dealing with the aftermath of "an act of abuse perpetrated by a member of their own family".
The synopsis reads: "Having served his prison sentence, Joe arrives at St Maura's, an institution which offers him a home and rehabilitation after his release. With the support of Katherine, an ex-nun, Joe undertakes therapy sessions in the hope of understanding what led him to commit the abuse and to face up to the consequences.
"Simultaneously, his sister, Anna, is dealing with the enormous impact that Joe's crime has had on her family - her sons, Tom and Peter, and her father, Brian."
The show will air later in 2025.
California Avenue
Penned by The English screenwriter Hugo Blick, and starring Bill Nighy alongside Helena Bonham Carter, Erin Doherty and Tom Burke, the story is set in a secluded canal-side caravan park deep in the English countryside, where peace is disrupted by the arrival of Lela and her 11-year-old child, both on the run.
Fans might have a while to wait for this one, as filming kicked off this summer – so watch this space!
The Other Bennet Sister
Ruth Jones and Richard E Grant are set to star in this Jane Austen adaptation with a twist about Elizabeth's bookish sister, Mary. The story follows the introverted Bennet sister after the Gardiners take her under their wing as a governess to their three children. Filming has already commenced in Wales – and we are excited to hear more!
The Cage
Sheridan Smith and Michael Socha star in this Liverpool-based thriller which follows Leanne, who discovers that she is robbing the same safe as her co-worker Matty. As such, their lives are set on a collision course: with each other, the local gangster they're stealing from, and the police.
Mix Tape
Enjoy a rom-com? Teresa Palmer and Jim Sturgess star in this moving series following Daniel and Alison, with the story going from their teenage romance in 1989 to the modern reality of their relationship while living on other sides of the world. The synopsis continues: "The pair reconnect through a song from their shared past and explore their burning curiosity to understand if this is the love, and the life, they were meant to have."
Mix Tape will be on BBC iPlayer and BBC Two later this summer.
Boarders season 3
The third and final season of Boarders is set to return, seeing Jodie Campbell, Sekou Diaby, Aruna Jalloh, Myles Kamwendo and Josh Tedeku all back as our favourite gang, Leah, Toby, Femi, Omar and Jaheim. In season three, the teens are in their final term at St Gilbert's, and are determined to achieve big.
The synopsis reads: "As they dream of life beyond St. Gilbert’s, a neighbouring school – which also happens to be the one Abby is now attending – provokes an intense rivalry causing chaos and jeopardising their futures. With new enemies, love interests and broken friendships, our teens are forced to face a fresh batch of problems which threaten to trip them up at their final hurdle. What will it take for our scholarship kids to come out on top?"