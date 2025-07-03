7 amazing BBC dramas coming out soon that you'll definitely want to watch

Starring Keeping Faith's Eve Myles and Three Women star Gabrielle Creevy, the story follows business owner Fran, who employs Ria as a cleaner. Ria quickly becomes intoxicated by Fran's confidence – especially when she encourages her to take control of her life.

The synopsis continues: "However, when Fran’s advice leads to a shocking event, the lives of these two very different women become intertwined by shared secrets and dangerous plots. What follows is a compelling and manipulative game of cat and mouse. But just who is playing whom?"

The show is set to be released this autumn.