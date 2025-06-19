TV viewers praise 'amazing' first episode of 'masterpiece' drama after anticipated return

Viewers who tuned into the season two premiere of Apple TV+'s hit period drama, The Buccaneers, have hailed the opening episode as "amazing".

The historical series, which first premiered in November 2023 and was described as a "masterpiece" by some viewers, follows a group of New York debutantes who enter 1870s London's high society in search of husbands.

Season two sees the ladies navigating the complexities of their new lives in England, with Nan (Kristine Froseth) now the most influential woman in the country following her marriage to the Duke.

What are viewers saying about season two?

It's safe to say the first episode has gone down well with viewers. Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Episode one was just amazing!!!! Can't wait for the next episode!!!!" while a second added: "#TheBuccaneers S2 premiere was good. Glad I did a rewatch before I started season two."

© Apple TV+ Kristine Frøseth and Leighton Meester star in season two of the hit period drama

A third viewer penned: "Literally could not wait to tune in to this #TheBuccaneers episode and it did not disappoint me," while another remarked: "That first episode was so good, I can’t wait for the rest of this season #TheBuccaneers."

What to expect from season two

Season two follows the ladies, having established themselves in London's society, as they contend with romance, jealousy, lust, births and deaths.

© Apple TV+ Viewers praised the opening episode

The full synopsis reads: "In the first season of The Buccaneers, a group of fun-loving young American girls exploded into the tightly corseted London of the 1870s…setting hearts racing and kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash. Now the Buccaneers are no longer the invaders—England is their home. In fact they're practically running the place. Nan is the Duchess of Tintagel, the most influential woman in the country. Conchita is Lady Brightlingsea, heroine to a wave of young American heiresses. And Jinny is on every front-page, wanted for the kidnap of her unborn child.

© Apple TV+ Matthew Broome plays Guy Thwarte in The Buccaneers

"All of the girls have been forced to grow up and now have to fight to be heard, as they wrestle with romance, lust, jealousy, births, and deaths...themes consuming all women of any age, no matter what year it is. Last time we got a taste of England. This time we’re in for a veritable feast."

The Buccaneers release schedule

The first episode of The Buccaneers season two is available to watch on Apple TV+. The seven remaining episodes will be released one per week on Wednesdays, with the finale arriving on Wednesday, August 6.