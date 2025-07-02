Jennifer Aniston fronting 10-part drama based on ‘heartbreaking’ bestseller

Jennifer Aniston is diving into another stellar Apple TV+ show. This time, she'll lead a 10-part drama that promises to be both "heartbreaking and hilarious."

The streamer announced that The Morning Show star will lead a 10-part drama based on Jennette McCurdy’s bestselling coming-of-age memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died.

What is I'm Glad My Mom Died about?

The news series is inspired by Jennette McCurdy’s bestselling memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, a "heartbreaking and hilarious recounting" of Jennette's struggles as a former child actor while dealing with her overbearing, domineering mother.

© Getty Jennifer Aniston is set to play an overbearing mother based on Jennette's real-life experience

The official announcement reads: "The dramedy will center on the codependent relationship between an 18-year-old actress in a hit kid's show, and her narcissistic mother who relishes in her identity as 'a starlet's mother,' set to be played by Aniston."

Who is Jennette McCurdy?

Jennette is best known for her breakout role as Sam Puckett on the Nickelodeon sitcom iCarly, as well as starring in the spinoff series Sam & Cat.

© Alamy Stock Photo Jennette starred alongside Miranda Cosgrove in iCarly

Her memoir, which was published in August 2022 and was on the New York Times Best Seller list for over 80 weeks, charted the deterioration of her self-image and mental health.

The book's blurb reads: "Though Mom is ecstatic, emailing fan club moderators and getting on a first-name basis with the paparazzi ('Hi Gale!'), Jennette is riddled with anxiety, shame, and self-loathing, which manifest into eating disorders, addiction, and a series of unhealthy relationships.

© Alexandra Wyman/WireImage Jennette and her mother, Debra, in 2009

"These issues only get worse when, soon after taking the lead in the iCarly spinoff Sam & Cat alongside Ariana Grande, her mother dies of cancer.

Finally, after discovering therapy and quitting acting, Jennette embarks on recovery and decides for the first time in her life what she really wants."

Taking to Instagram to share the news to her 8.3 million followers, Jennette shared a picture of the announcement, with the caption: "So excited and honored that I get to create, write and showrun this show and work with this incredible group of people."

The new Apple TV+ series is written, executive produced and showrun by Jennette and Ari Katcher.

Meanwhile, executive producers include Jennifer Aniston and Sharon Horgan.

© Instagram Jennette McMurdy thanked New York Magazine for featuring her memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died

The show marks another collaboration between both Jennifer (who stars in and executive produces hit series The Morning Show) and Sharon (who wrote and starred alongside Anne-Marie Duff in BAFTA-winning Bad Sisters).

Other producers of the series include Stacy Greenberg for Merman (Bad Sisters, Catastrophe, Divorce); Dani Gorin, Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara for LuckyChap; Jerrod Carmichael (Ramy, Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show) and Erica Kay (Fosse/Verdon, Pose, Dead Ringers).

When will I'm Glad My Mom Died be out?

There have been no official dates confirmed yet, but we'll update you as soon as more casting details are announced