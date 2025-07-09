Sean Bean's 'masterpiece' crime drama with Happy Valley and Shetland stars is a Netflix must-watch

The crime period drama, Red Riding: 1974, starring Sean Bean, is coming to Netflix in just over a week's time – and we think you'll want to add it to your watch list.

The 2009 thriller, which features a star-studded cast including Andrew Garfield (We Live in Time), Anthony Flanagan (Happy Valley), and Steven Robertson (Shetland), is based on the noir novel series by David Peace.

Comprised of three feature-length episodes, the series uses fictionalised accounts of the investigation into the 'Yorkshire Ripper' serial killer.

Before the trilogy arrives on Netflix on July 18, find out all you need to know about it below.

What is Red Riding about?

The first film, Red Riding: 1974, follows a young and ambitious reporter, Eddie Dunford (Andrew Garfield), who unravels a "dark web of institutional corruption and deceit while investigating a string of child abductions in 1970s Yorkshire", according to the Netflix logline.

Through his investigation, Eddie crosses paths with sleazy land developer John Dawson (Sean Bean), who had been dealing with corrupt government officials for years, when the body of a young girl is discovered on his land.

© IFC Films/Everett/Shutterstock Sean Bean stars in Red Riding: 1974

Meanwhile, the second film, Red Riding: 1980, stars Paddy Considine as Peter Hunter, a meticulous, by-the-book police detective who arrives to lead the Yorkshire Ripper case.

In the final film, Red Riding: 1983, another young girl goes missing on her way home from school, ten years after the 1974 murders, prompting investigators to question whether the man previously arrested was truly responsible.

Who stars in Red Riding?

The trilogy features an impressive cast, including Sean Bean, Andrew Garfield, Anthony Flanagan and Steven Robertson.

© Getty Andrew Garfield also stars in the show

They're joined by Robert Sheehan (The Umbrella Academy), Jim Carter (Downton Abbey), Rebecca Hall (The Listeners), David Morrissey (Sherwood), Maxine Peake (Silk), Daniel Mays (Line of Duty), and more.

What have viewers said about the series?

The show has been praised by viewers over the years and boasts an impressive score of 86 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Taking to social media, one person hailed the show as a "macabre masterpiece", adding: "It is truly a brilliant piece of storytelling, so grim, expertly acted by everyone involved. It solidified my belief that British drama is above and beyond when it comes to atmosphere and engagement with the story."

© IFC Films/Everett/Shutterstock The trilogy arrives on Netflix on July 18

A second viewer encouraged others to tune in, penning: "If you are a fan of dark noir crime drama, you have to see the British #RedRiding 3 part TV series. It's excellent. Incredible cinematography," while a third added: "Just finished watching Red Riding 1974. Thrilling, absolutely brilliant movie. Great acting too. Highly recommended."

When does Red Riding arrive on Netflix?

The Red Riding Trilogy will be available to stream on Netflix from July 18.